Apple Maps on the web now works in Firefox, plus Edge for Mac

Last month Apple debuted a beta version of Apple Maps for web. At the time, the web version only supported Safari and Chrome, plus Edge for PC. But now, Firefox users can experience the new maps interface too, as well as Edge users on Apple platforms.

When Apple launched Apple Maps on the web, it said “support for additional languages, browsers, and platforms will be expanded over time.”

Fortunately, it didn’t take long for the first major additions to come.

Just weeks after Maps’ web debut, Firefox is now supported.

You can browse Maps’ web interface with Firefox on Mac, PC, or iPad.

Additionally, users of Microsoft’s Edge browser can now browse Maps on the Mac and iPad. Previously, Edge support was limited to PCs.

Like Apple’s other supported browsers, there’s no iPhone compatibility with either of these browsers. The company clearly assumes that if you have an iPhone, you’re better off using the native Maps app. I’m sure it’s right on that front.

Perhaps one day Apple will enable Maps for mobile browsers as a way to introduce Android support. But I’m not holding my breath.

Are you a Firefox or Edge user who’s glad about Apple Maps support? Let us know in the comments.