 Skip to main content

Apple Maps on the web now works in Firefox, plus Edge for Mac

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Aug 9 2024 - 10:11 am PT
0 Comments
Apple Maps for the web

Last month Apple debuted a beta version of Apple Maps for web. At the time, the web version only supported Safari and Chrome, plus Edge for PC. But now, Firefox users can experience the new maps interface too, as well as Edge users on Apple platforms.

When Apple launched Apple Maps on the web, it said “support for additional languages, browsers, and platforms will be expanded over time.”

Fortunately, it didn’t take long for the first major additions to come.

Just weeks after Maps’ web debut, Firefox is now supported.

You can browse Maps’ web interface with Firefox on Mac, PC, or iPad.

Additionally, users of Microsoft’s Edge browser can now browse Maps on the Mac and iPad. Previously, Edge support was limited to PCs.

Like Apple’s other supported browsers, there’s no iPhone compatibility with either of these browsers. The company clearly assumes that if you have an iPhone, you’re better off using the native Maps app. I’m sure it’s right on that front.

Perhaps one day Apple will enable Maps for mobile browsers as a way to introduce Android support. But I’m not holding my breath.

Are you a Firefox or Edge user who’s glad about Apple Maps support? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Maps

Apple Maps

Apple Maps is Apple's map application that's pre…

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications