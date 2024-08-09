Free ChatGPT users can now generate images with DALL-E 3 (just)

ChatGPT was originally limited to text interactions, but paid subscribers last year gained the ability to use the chatbot to generate images with DALL-E 3.

That feature is now coming to free ChatGPT users too, though you’ll be limited to just two images per day …

OpenAI made the announcement on X.

We’re rolling out the ability for ChatGPT Free users to create up to two images per day with DALL·E 3. Just ask ChatGPT to create an image for a slide deck, personalize a card for a friend, or show you what something looks like.

It provided three different examples, shown above.

ChatGPT does allow image modifications without using the DALL-E 3 model. You can upload an image, ask ChatGPT to give a detailed description, and then give it instructions to modify the image. However, in my limited experiments, the results are … er, not good.

It hasn’t yet rolled out to me, but given the back-and-forth nature of AI image generation, where we need to give successive guidance on how to improve it, it’s hard to see much practical value in a limit of two tries per day.

Image: 9to5Mac collage of images from OpenAI on a background by Mars Plex on Unsplash