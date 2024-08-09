 Skip to main content

Free ChatGPT users can now generate images with DALL-E 3 (just)

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Aug 9 2024 - 4:56 am PT
0 Comments
Free ChatGPT users can now generate images with DALL-E 3 (three samples shown)

ChatGPT was originally limited to text interactions, but paid subscribers last year gained the ability to use the chatbot to generate images with DALL-E 3.

That feature is now coming to free ChatGPT users too, though you’ll be limited to just two images per day …

OpenAI made the announcement on X.

We’re rolling out the ability for ChatGPT Free users to create up to two images per day with DALL·E 3. Just ask ChatGPT to create an image for a slide deck, personalize a card for a friend, or show you what something looks like.

It provided three different examples, shown above.

ChatGPT does allow image modifications without using the DALL-E 3 model. You can upload an image, ask ChatGPT to give a detailed description, and then give it instructions to modify the image. However, in my limited experiments, the results are … er, not good.

It hasn’t yet rolled out to me, but given the back-and-forth nature of AI image generation, where we need to give successive guidance on how to improve it, it’s hard to see much practical value in a limit of two tries per day.

Image: 9to5Mac collage of images from OpenAI on a background by Mars Plex on Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence
ChatGPT

ChatGPT
OpenAI

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications