Matt Damon stars in new Apple TV+ movie ‘The Instigators’ streaming now

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck star in the newest Apple original film The Instigators, streaming now on Apple TV+.

The duo are reluctant partners in a heist to steal back the ill-gotten gains of a corrupt politician. Things get worse when the robbery disastrously goes wrong and they found themselves on the run from both the police and the city’s crime bosses.

Damon and Affleck play the lead roles of Rory and Cobby respectively. During the events of the film, Rory’s therapist becomes embroiled in the getaway too, played by Hong Chau. Other cast includes Paul Walter Hauser, Toby Jones, Jack Harlow and Ron Perlman.

The Instigators is an original action-comedy feature directed by Doug Liman. Following a limited theatrical run in cinemas this week, the movie is streaming worldwide on Apple TV+ today. The film received middling reviews from critics.

How to watch The Instigators

You can watch the movie using the Apple TV app on your device, with an active Apple TV+ subscription. Apple TV+ is normally priced at $9.99 per month, but you can get a free seven-day trial for new sign-ups here. You can also get TV+ as part of Apple One bundle, or some other carrie bundles and promotions.

The TV app is available to install on Apple devices, as well as Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox and more. You can even watch in a web browser on Android at tv.apple.com.

Apple TV+ includes a growing library of exclusive TV shows and movies. Upcoming releases include new comedy series Bad Monkey starring Vince Vaughn, documentary K-Pop Idols, and the second season of Pachinko.