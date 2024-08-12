We are now ready to kick off another week in deals with today’s price drops on MacBooks, Mac mini, Apple Watch, headphones, and more. We are now tracking the M2 Pro Mac mini at $1,150 or $150 off its going rate to join ongoing M3 MacBook Air offers including a new 13-inch model with 16GB of RAM down at $1,150. Then it’s over to the wearables where you’ll find Series 9 models at $100 off once again to sit alongside the return of this year’s, arguably, best headphone Prime Day deal – the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones at $198 shipped. Head below for a closer look at everything on sale today down below.

Best Back to School Apple deals – MacBook Air $799, iPads from $300, AirPods, more from $23

M4 models are inbound and the 16GB M2 Pro Mac mini just fell back to one of its best prices at $1,150

While the Mac mini lineup is set to receive the M4 treatment this fall – it is very much looking like they will essentially be an iPad Pro inside a small box, we just spotted the return of one of the best prices yet on the current M2 Pro model. The entry-level configurations are $100 off once again from $499, but Amazon just launched a new on-page coupon that drops the regularly $1,299 M2 Pro model down to $1,149.99 shipped. That’s nearly $150 off, marking the return of the Prime Day price and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon all year.

Not upgrading to Series 10? Apple Watch Series 9 models now $100 off from $299

The new Series 10 Apple Watch models are inbound in what is almost certainly a month or so, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest, scoring a deal on the current-generation Series 9 can be great way to ensure you’re set for years to come. Amazon is now once again offering straight up $100 price drops on the most affordable base 41mm and 45mm models starting from $299 shipped. Regularly $399 and $429 respectively, both sizes are now marked down to the second-lowest totals we have tracked on just about all colors, and that includes the arguably more universally-appealing silver case model.

M3 MacBook Air deals are flying right now, but here’s the lowest price on a 16GB model at $1,149

Deals on the M3 MacBook Air roll on with the best prices we have tracked across the lineup, starting from the 8GB 13-inch right through to the higher-end 15-inch models. But the offer we spotted today from B&H is delivering the lowest price of entry into the M3 models with 16GB of RAM. While Amazon is offering the 13-inch configuration with 16GB of RAM and the 512GB SSD down at $1,250, or $150 off the going rate, over at B&H you can score this machine with a 256GB SSD down at $1,149 shipped. That’s also $150 off the $1,299 list price and the lowest point of entry for a 16GB machine.

Sony’s beloved XM4 ANC Headphones just fell back to the $198 Prime Day low (Reg. $348)

We saw some seriously fantastic price drops on headphones for Prime Day, and now, joining the $149 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max, arguably the best one is back. Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones at $198 shipped. They are indeed the previous-generation set, but they are also easily among the most beloved headphones on the internet. Regularly $348, this is a massive $150 price drop landing on par with the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon yet. They just about never drop below $228 outside of extremely fleeting offers at around $208 at places like Adorama, and even those offers don’t stick around for very long. Today’s deal is only the second-time we have seen this set at the lowest price of the year on Amazon.

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Now finally shipping and available for purchase: Nomad Tracking Card follow-up – definitely the most useful MagSafe Find My gadget I have

Nomad’s new Find My Tracking Card features wireless charging – it even sticks to MagSafe charging pads – and sells for $40.

Unlocked iPhone 15 back at $650 Prime shipped in various colors (Reg. $799), more

Apple’s official iPhone 15 Pro/Max MagSafe Clear Cases just hit new $29 Amazon all-time lows (41% off)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official iPhone 15 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe down at $28.98 shipped. You’ll also find this price live on the 15 Pro Max and 15 Plus models as well. This is a regularly $49 case that is now $3 under our previous mention to deliver the lowest price we can find. The iPhone 15 Pro model, for example, still regularly fetches the full $49 at Amazon with today’s deal landing as the lowest price we have ever tracked there since they released alongside Apple’s latest handsets last September.

While we are still tracking some of the official Apple silicone cases in various colors down at $28 (you’ll find some highlights right here and even more on the official Apple Amazon storefront), it’s time for some see-through clear action to show off your iPhone’s true colors.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 returns to Prime Day price at $99 off – Ocean Band, Alpine Loop, and Trail models

We quickly saw the Apple Watch Ultra 2 drop down to $699.99 shipped for Amazon Prime Day, and now that deal is back once again. Regularly $799, you will now find various band options marked down by $99 to bring back this year’s Prime offer. This includes the Ocean Band model, Alpine Loop options, and Trail Loop configurations. While we have seen a few fleeting deals on select colorways and bands go for less in the past, but it is not often with this sort of selection all sitting at the $700 shipped discounted price tag.

Apple’s AirPods Max in all colors just dropped back down to $400 shipped (Reg. $549)

Apple’s flagship over-ear headphones quickly fell to the $395 all-time low last month during the Prime Day festivities, and today’s deal is basically just as good. Regularly $549, you can land a set in any one of the five color options down at $399.99 shipped. That’s $149 off and the lowest price we can find. We did see the pink set only fall to $383 in a limited-time Lightning sale a few days after Prime Day, but this is otherwise within $5 of the best we have tracked there.

Today we are hooking 9to5 readers up with an exclusive extended offer for Setapp – a collection of 250 apps for your Mac ranging from Ulysses and CleanMyMac X, to the Unclutter organization suite, Be Focused to-do lists, a series of AI assistants, and a whole lot more. It brings together thousands of dollars worth of apps into a single subscription that can save you fortune. While it does cost $9.99 per month to access the over 250 apps, a free trial is a great way to see it’s worth it for you and you can always just cancel it thereafter if it’s not. While Setapp offers anyone 7 days to try it all out for FREE, using our exclusive promotion code and link will net you 30 days to give it a try. Head below for more details.

