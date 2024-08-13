The iPhone 15 may be obsolete faster than any model in history

New iPhones are coming soon. The iPhone 16 lineup will debut in September, and an iPhone SE 4 is set for next spring. In a normal year, Apple keeps selling the previous year’s iPhones at a reduced price. But based on what we know about the new models coming soon, it’s hard to see much of a future for the standard iPhone 15—especially without Apple Intelligence.

Here’s why the iPhone 15 may be obsolete faster than any other model in history.

iPhone 15 won’t get iOS 18’s biggest new features

When Apple Intelligence was first unveiled in June, it came with one especially surprising detail: the compatible device list was very short, particularly for iPhones.

In an extremely rare move by Apple, its most exciting new iOS feature—actually, a whole bundle of features—would not be available on the latest iPhone model.

New AI powers would not be coming to the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus.

The 15 Pro and Pro Max support Apple Intelligence, but their non-Pro siblings do not.

That’s a very big deal for the future of the iPhone 15. Especially in light of the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone SE 4 models.

iPhone 16 to offer Apple Intelligence at all price points

When the iPhone 16 lineup launches next month, it is expected to offer full support for Apple Intelligence.

Whether you buy a Pro model or not, your iPhone 16 will feature a powerful A18 chip that enables all of the new AI features in iOS 18.1.

That alone isn’t necessarily bad news for the iPhone 15. It’s standard practice for a newer iPhone to offer features not found in its predecessor.

The real threat to the iPhone 15 is the iPhone SE 4.

iPhone SE 4: the iPhone 15 killer

Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE 4 looks set to be a very compelling option for buyers on a budget.

Here’s what Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently reported:

As early as the beginning of 2025, Apple will launch a new iPhone SE — the first upgrade to its low-end phone since 2022. This model will look like an iPhone 14, with a crisper OLED display that stretches across the full device. And you can also bet that it will have Apple Intelligence.

If all of this pans out, this might just be the best value iPhone SE Apple has ever shipped.

The new iPhone SE will:

have a similar form factor to the newest iPhone 16 model, since design changes in recent years are minimal

feature the same A18 chip as the iPhone 16

run Apple Intelligence features, unlike the iPhone 15

bring OLED to the SE

Where things get especially interesting is when you look at pricing for the SE and iPhone 15.

Apple’s normal pattern is to drop the price of its previous iPhones by $100 when new models debut. That means the base iPhone 15 would be expected to start at $699 following the iPhone 16’s launch.

For reference, the current iPhone SE starts at $429.

Let’s say that, in light of all the tech upgrades coming to the SE 4, Apple boosts the SE’s price to $499.

Here are the options that budget-conscious buyers would have:

an iPhone 15 at $699 with an A16 chip that cannot run Apple Intelligence, OR

an iPhone SE 4 at $499 with Apple Intelligence, A18 chip, and the same basic form factor

Is there any reason to go with an iPhone 15?

The 15 has the Dynamic Island, which the SE likely won’t. It will also probably have a camera advantage.

But still: given these options, who’s buying the iPhone 15?

The unfortunate fate of the iPhone 15

It’s a tough time to be the iPhone 15.

The iPhone 16 will offer meaningful improvements like Apple Intelligence, an Action button, Capture button, camera upgrades, and more. That all seems more than worth the $100 premium over the 15.

And when the iPhone SE 4 debuts, it will be even harder for the 15 to justify its continued existence.

Apple has a strong track record of keeping its devices relevant and capable for years after release. In almost any other year, buying last year’s iPhone model isn’t a bad deal.

But the iPhone 15—largely to the blame of Apple Intelligence—looks set to break that trend.

Do you see any compelling reason to buy an iPhone 15 over the 16 or SE 4? Let us know in the comments.