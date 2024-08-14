 Skip to main content

Loss of Pulse Detection is a Pixel Watch feature Apple should consider using

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Aug 14 2024 - 7:21 am PT
3 Comments
Loss of Pulse Detection | Emergency call shown on Pixel Watch 3

One of the new features announced in yesterday’s Google hardware event was Loss of Pulse Detection, found in the new Pixel Watch 3.

This would seem a great feature to pair with the Apple Watch’s own proactive monitoring and emergency alert feature Fall Detection

9to5Google reports that it works in a similar way to Fall Detection – detecting the event, asking the user whether they are ok, and calling emergency services if they don’t respond.

This is a new feature for any wearable that uses the heart rate monitor and other sensors to see if you’re having a loss-of-pulse event. This can include cardiac arrest, respiratory or circulatory failure, overdose, or poisoning.

Once detected, it will prompt users to confirm they are okay. If there’s no response or motion, the Pixel Watch 3 will place a call to emergency services with your location and context. This feature is launching first in Europe this September with regulatory approval in other countries coming. 

While Fall Detection would work in instances where the wearer was standing when the event happened, it wouldn’t necessarily be triggered if someone’s heart stopped while they were sitting, or in bed, at the time.

CNET reports that “out of hospital cardiac arrest” results in many deaths, since immediate medical assistance is required to save the life of the victim, and many of these cases happen while someone is alone at home.

“We know that a lot of the time, these events are unwitnessed, so no one is able to help or make a call on someone’s behalf,” Dr. Jake Sunshine, a research scientist who worked on the new feature, told CNET […]

Dr. Andrew Freeman, a cardiologist with National Jewish Health, said the new smartwatch feature appears to be targeting “out-of-hospital” cardiac arrest, which is a “major killer” since it requires immediate help. While “the devil is in the details” in terms of how it’ll actually work to help people (and it relies on people actually wearing the Pixel Watch 3, of course), anything that gets emergency help to a person with lost or weakened pulse activity could save a life.

“Anything that can move the needle on these very lethal, high risk issues is amazing,” Freeman said.

Image: Google

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…
Google

Google

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications