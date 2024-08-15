Apple and Kim Kardashian team up for exclusive Beats Studio Pro line

Following their initial launch last year, Apple’s Beats brand is teaming up with Kim Kardashian for a new edition of the Beats Studio Pro headphones. The Kim x Beats collaboration consists of three new Beats Studio Pro color options: Moon (light), Dune (medium) or Earth (deep).

This marks the second time that Beats has teamed up with Kardashian for an exclusive product set. In 2022, the two teamed up on a special-edition collection of Beats Fit Pro design. Beats says that this became its “best-selling collaboration” and sold out on Apple’s website.

In the press release announcing the new Beats x Kim version of Beats Studio Pro, Kardashian said:

“I’m so excited we’re bringing these three popular, chic colors to Beats’ most iconic and advanced headphones. Beats Studio have always been a fashion statement, so I can’t wait to see how everyone styles them.”

The Beats Studio pro first debuted last September with an impressive set of features:

USB-C port that supports uplink and downlink connectivity, allowing users to listen or take a call using the USB-C cable while the headphones are charging.

3.5mm headphone jack for wired listening.

Up to 40 hours of listening time with ANC/Transparency Off.

Up to 24 hours of listening time with ANC/Transparency On.

Beats Studio Pro offer Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking. Personalized Spatial Audio lets you scan your ears using your iPhone to create a unique Spatial Audio profile.

Support for USB audio via a built-in DAC (digital-to-analog converter), for high-resolution audio playback at sample rates up to 24bit/48kHz

6 upgraded microphones MEMS-type with improved signal-to-noise ratio, highersensitivity Beam-forming voice microphone on each ear cup feed-forward and feed-back microphones on each ear cup (utilized for both ANC/Transparency and voice uplink

Coupled with advanced digital processing, the acoustic architecture delivers tonally balanced audio with less than .02% total harmonic distortion – even at high volumes

In my detailed review, I explained how Beats Studio Pro make it really hard to recommend buying AirPods Max right now. You can read that full review for the details.

You can order the new Kim x Beats Studio Pro collection from Apple’s website starting today for $349.99. They are also available from Amazon as well as in “limited quantities at select Apple Store locations and exclusive authorized resellers” around the world.

If you don’t care about having the new Kim Kardashian Beats Studio Pro, you can get the standard Beats Studio Pro on Amazon for nearly 50% off at $179.95.