California IDs in Apple Wallet rolling out ‘in coming weeks’

Earlier this month we reported that California seemed to be prepping to support digital IDs in Apple Wallet. And now it’s official: digital driver’s licenses and state IDs are coming to California very soon.

Digital ID support in California

Here’s Apple’s announcement:

Californians will soon be able to add their driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet, providing a seamless and secure way to present driver’s licenses or state IDs using just an iPhone or Apple Watch. […] Users with an ID in Apple Wallet can use their iPhone or Apple Watch to present their ID in person at select TSA security checkpoints and businesses, as well as in select apps to verify their age or identity.

The feature will be rolling out ‘in the coming weeks,’ according to the California governor’s office.

It is noteworthy that California’s official announcement says this feature ‘does not replace the requirement for individuals to carry a physical [ID] card.’ Instead, it stresses that digital IDs are more about the extra convenience they require. So they’re not a replacement for physical ID, just an additional option.

Digital IDs were first announced in 2021, so it’s surprising that Apple’s home state took so long to adopt the feature. However, it’s great to see digital IDs finally come to Apple Wallet and in such a populous state as California.

I suppose California isn’t exactly far behind most of the rest of the US.

States supporting digital IDs in Apple Wallet

Currently, IDs in Apple Wallet are offered in five other states:

Arizona

Colorado

Georgia

Maryland

Ohio

With California now officially on board for digital IDs, perhaps more states will start to add support for the feature.

