Redesigned M4 Mac mini, iPhone NFC access, Apple home robots

Benjamin and Chance get excited about the news of an enticing Mac mini redesign coming this fall, talk about the changes in the latest iOS 18 betas, and question the appeal of the rumored $1000 table-top HomePod device. Plus, Apple tries to appease regulators with new policies for iPhone NFC and external link outs in the EU.

And in Happy Hour Plus, we debate Apple TV+ movie performance in light of the news that Wolfs is no longer getting a wide theatrical release. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.

Sponsored by HelloFresh : America’s #1 meal kit! For a limited time, kids eat FREE. Go to HelloFresh.com/happyhourkids to unlock this exclusive offer.

: America’s #1 meal kit! For a limited time, kids eat FREE. Go to HelloFresh.com/happyhourkids to unlock this exclusive offer. Sponsored by Shopify: Grow your business no matter what stage you’re in. Sign up for a $1 per month trial at shopify.com/happyhour.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus

Subscribe to 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus! Support Benjamin and Chance directly with Happy Hour Plus! 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus includes:

Ad-free versions of every episode

Pre- and post-show content

Monthly bonus episodes

Join for $5 per month or $50 a year at 9to5mac.com/join.

Feedback

Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads

Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com