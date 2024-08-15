Redesigned M4 Mac mini, iPhone NFC access, Apple home robots

Benjamin and Chance get excited about the news of an enticing Mac mini redesign coming this fall, talk about the changes in the latest iOS 18 betas, and question the appeal of the rumored $1000 table-top HomePod device. Plus, Apple tries to appease regulators with new policies for iPhone NFC and external link outs in the EU.
And in Happy Hour Plus, we debate Apple TV+ movie performance in light of the news that Wolfs is no longer getting a wide theatrical release. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.
Links
- macOS Sequoia will now prompt you monthly (not weekly) for screen recording permissions
- Apple preparing major Mac mini redesign for later this year, report says
- Apple is opening the iPhone’s NFC chip to third-party apps with iOS 18.1
- Here’s what developers can do with the new NFC API for iPhone
- What’s new in the latest iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 betas?
- Apple announces new fee structure for apps in the EU that link out to the web for purchases
- Bloomberg: Apple targeting sub-$1,000 price for iPad-like robotic home device
- Apple cancels wide theatrical release for ‘Wolfs’ movie starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney, streaming date announced
