USB-C/Thunderbolt display options have really expanded in recent years. While Apple’s Pro Display XDR isn’t the best fit for most Mac users at $5,000+, it also offers the more affordable Studio Display. But there are lots of great choices from LG, Samsung, BenQ, and more. Here are the best USB-C/Thunderbolt displays with many available in the $400-$1,600 range.

Update 8/16/24: You can get 47% off the Samsung 5K ViewFinity S9. And the Apple Studio Display is currently 19% off.

That amounts to a cool $750 off the ViewFinity S9 and $300 off the Studio Display. Read below for all the specs and details.

All the displays below work with a single-cable setup with your MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and even PCs. The iPad Pro and 2020 iPad Air and later can also be used with any of these USB-C/Thunderbolt displays but with limitations.

Even though Apple’s 6K Pro Display XDR is a fantastic product (full review), the reality is that at $5,000+, it’s overkill for many MacBook owners’ needs, budgets, or both.

Fortunately, there are some solid 32-inch+ options from other companies in the $1,000 ballpark that offer a compelling experience. And we’ll also look at some 27-32-inch 4K USB-C displays in the $400-$800 range.

Best USB-C/Thunderbolt displays for Mac: Higher-end options

This is an interesting alternative to Apple’s Studio Display. The Samsung ViewFinity S9 features a 27-inch 5K panel, partial-metal build, 99% DCI-P3, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and more.

Specs:

Slim metal design (aluminum stand but silver plastic back panel)

27-inch IPS 5K panel – 5120 x 2880

99% DCI-P3

600 nits brightness

60Hz refresh rate

5ms response time

1000:1 contrast

Matte display finish

Built-in color calibration engine

Average Delta E ≦ 21 color accuracy

USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity 1x Thunderbolt 4 port, 3x USB-C, 1x mini DisplayPort 90W power delivery

Built-in SlimFit 4K webcam

Integrated speakers with Adaptive Sound+

Samsung Smart Hub for use as a TV (remote included)

Adjustable height, tilt, and pivot

100 x 100mm VESA mountable

Price: $1,599 but often on sale

The ViewFinity S9 5K monitor is available from samsung.com, Amazon, and more.

image via BenQ

The 32-inch BenQ PD3225U features Thunderbolt 3, 4K resolution, 98% DCI-P3 color, 85W power delivery for MacBooks, a variety of professional modes, hotkey puck, Mac color matching, Magic Keyboard brightness control, and more.

Specs:

31.5-inch IPS Black panel

4K – 3840 x 2160 resolution (140 ppi)

Anti-glare finish

2000:1 contrast

16:9 aspect ratio

60Hz refresh rate

Brightness: 400 typical, 400 nits HDR peak

98% DCI-P3

99% sRGB

99% Rec. 709

Color modes: Animation, B+W, CAD/CAM, Darkroom, DCI-P3, DICOM, Display P3, HDR, Low Blue Light, M-Book, Rec.709, sRGB, User

Colors Tonal Control for Mac

HDR10/Display HDR 400

Hotkey Puck G2

Display Pilot 2 for Mac keyboard display brightness control

I/O: 1 x Thunderbolt 3 port with 85W power delivery and daisy chain support 2 x HDMI 2.0 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 3 x USB 3.2 1 x USB C 1 x USB B Headphone jack

Slim bezels

100 x 100mm VESA wall mount

Price: $1,099

You can get the new Thunderbolt monitor direct from BenQ and Amazon. And now you can find the BenQ PD3220U predecessor at Amazon for $999.

image via Apple

Apple’s Studio Display arrived alongside the new Mac Studio and marks the return to prosumer monitors after letting LG’s UltraFine series serve as its official recommendation since 2016.

Starting at $300 above the LG UltraFine 5K the Studio Display is aimed at those who value Apple’s refined (and metal) build quality.

Specs:

27-inch panel

5K 5120 x 2880 resolution

16:9 aspect ratio

218 PPI

60Hz refresh rate

600 nits brightness

P3 wide color support

True Tone support

1 Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W power delivery plus 3 USB-C ports

Built-in 12 MP ultra wide camera with Center Stage support

6-speaker system with Spatial Audio support

Studio-quality 3-mic array

Aluminum build

Supports most reference modes as Pro Display XDR except HDR

Price: $,1599-$2,299 (depending on stand and screen finish)

Studio Display is available from Apple, Amazon, Adorama, and more.

Check out our detailed comparison along with more perspective on the Studio Display:

image by Jeff Benjamin

While the 27-inch UltraFine display (reviewed) is was really the only option on the market to support USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 at a full 5K resolution, the $1,300 price may make this a tough sell for some.

Another trade-off here is chunkier bezels for a built-in webcam. The current models are the 5K 27-inch and the 4K 24-inch UltraFine displays.

At almost half the price, the 24-inch 4K UltraFine is a compelling option for an Apple-endorsed display for those okay with the smaller size. The 24-inch version replaced the 21.5-inch 4K model in May 2019 and retails around $700. Check out our full review here.

Best budget USB-C/Thunderbolt displays for Macs

Here are some of the best USB-C displays that offer a 4K resolution at around $600 or less.

The new Ergo Arm 4K Designer Monitors from BenQ offer a strong feature set and specs with pricing ranging from $599-749.

Specs:

27- or 32-inch panel at 4K resolution at 3840 x 2160 (anti-glare matte finish)

16:9 aspect ratio

USB-C single cable connectivity with 90W power delivery (65W for PD2705UA) 1 x USB-C input/output 1 x USB-C output 1x HDMI 2.0 1x DisplayPort 1.4 2x USB-B (USB 3.0 / 3.1/3.2 Gen 1) Input 3x USB-A (USB 3.0 / 3.1/3.2 Gen 1) Output 1x 3.5mm headphone jack

KVM switch to control two Macs or PCs with one keyboard/mouse

250-350 nits brightness

163 PPI

60Hz refresh rate

HDR10

95% DCI P3/99% sRGB

178-degree viewing angle

5 ms response time

2x 2.5W built-in speakers

Flexible Ergo Arm

Price: $599, $649, $749

The $599 PD2705UA has 65W power deliver instead of 90W like the PD2706UA and PD3205UA. Meanwhile, the PD2706UA is the only one of the three to offer DCI P3 support if that’s an important feature.

You can pick up the new BenQ Ergo Arm 4K Designer Monitors direct, Amazon, and Adorama. Check out our full review for all the fine details.

image via Samsung

The successor to last year’s M7, the Smart Monitor M8 offers a compelling package for those that want a 4K resolution, USB-C, and a large screen while spending well under $1,000. It even features a very iMac-like design and four color choices too.

Specs:

USB-C with up to 65W charging

4K 3840 x 2160 resolution

32-inch panel

16:9 aspect ratio

60Hz refresh rate

HDR10 support

Included magnetic SlimFit webcam with face tracking

400 nits brightness

99% sRGB

4ms response time

Built-in 2.2 channel speakers

Available in white, blue, green, and pink

Slim bezels and overall slim design

Doubles as a smart TV, with Apple TV+ built-in and AirPlay 2

Price: MSRP $699-$729, often available for less

The Smart Monitor M8 is available direct from Samsung and Amazon with the white version normally going for $699.99 and the colored variants selling for $729.99.

Arriving as a competitor to Samsung’s Smart Monitor M8 above, the new LG Smart Monitor features a compelling list of specs and features for its $500 price.

USB-C with up to 65W charging Also includes 2x HDMI, 1x USB-A, 1x Ethernet, and 3.5mm audio jack

4K 3840 x 2160 resolution

31.5-inch panel

16:9 aspect ratio

65Hz refresh rate

Clamp-style adjustable stand

250 nits brightness

90% DCI P3

5ms response time

Doubles as smart TV, with LG’s webOS, AirPlay 2, and HomeKit

Price: MSRP $499.99

You can find the LG Smart Monitor at Amazon, direct from LG, and Adorama.

This budget option from LG is a more compelling choice than the older 27-inch 4K 27UK850. The 32UP550-W features a 32-inch screen, 4K resolution, USB-C, 96W power delivery, and more.

Specs:

1 x USB-C with 96W power delivery

2 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

2 x USB 3.0

1 x headphone jack

16:9 aspect ratio

60Hz refresh rate

Up to 350 nits brightness

3840 x 2160 resolution

DCI-P3 at 90%

HDR10

Anti-glare finish

MSRP: $449 or less

This 32-inch affordable 4K USB-C display from LG is available to order on Amazon.

Holding Out?

Thinking of waiting? If you feel like you can’t compromise on a 4K resolution but are open to saving some cash by skipping the USB-C/Thunderbolt connectivity, Philips has a 27-inch 4K display for quite a bit less than the price of the other displays on this list. AOC also makes a comparable 27-inch 4K option.

Sidecar

Another option – make use of the great macOS Sidecar feature that lets you use an iPad as a secondary display.