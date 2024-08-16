Dark Matter scores season two renewal on Apple TV+

One of 2024’s most popular Apple TV+ series, Dark Matter, has scored a season two renewal. The sci-fi thriller is bringing back showrunner and author Blake Crouch, plus stars Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, to continue exploring the mysteries of the multiverse.

New season for Dark Matter in the works

Apple has historically been somewhat generous with series renewals. If a show seemed like a modest success, it would undoubtedly get renewed.

The fate of Dark Matter was more complicated, though.

The show, which wrapped up its freshman season in June, is based on a novel of the same name. That novel currently has no sequels.

However, the prospect of additional seasons was always stronger due to Dark Matter’s author being so deeply involved in the series.

That author, Blake Crouch, was the showrunner for the TV+ adaptation—a rare role for an author to fill. So the best person to expand the Dark Matter universe in future seasons was already deeply involved with the show. And his involvement will continue moving forward.

Here’s a Crouch quote from today’s season two announcement:

In the process of writing and filming season one, we discovered that there’s so much more story to tell, and we’ve only scratched the surface of these characters as they fight for survival and to find their way home through a landscape of mind-bending realities. See you in the Box!

There is no release timeframe for season two, but I’m excited to see what direction the series takes. There truly are endless possibilities with the world Crouch has created.

In this reality, there will be a second season of Dark Matter. pic.twitter.com/F9h0h1WoMV — Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 16, 2024

If you’re unfamiliar with Dark Matter, here is Apple’s summary blurb for the show:

Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade…“Dark Matter” is a story about the road not taken. The series follows Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Dark Matter season one is now available on Apple TV+.

What do you hope to see from Dark Matter season two? Let us know in the comments.