Your Friday 9to5Toys Lunch Break is now ready to go with deals on Apple’s Magic Keyboard for your new M2 iPad Air, the 1TB MacBook Pro, headphones, AirPlay sound bars, and more. You can now score Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the new M2 iPad Air starting from $180, or up to $170 off, alongside a notable return low on the 1TB 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with as much as $450 in savings at the ready. From there we are also seeing the flagship Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar with AirPlay marked down by $150, the first deal on those new Kim K Beats headphones, loads of chargers, MagSafe accessories, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Best Back to School Apple deals – MacBook Air $799, iPads from $300, AirPods, more from $23

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the new M2 iPad Air and prev. iPad Pro from $180 (Reg. $349)

Woot is now offering solid price drops on “new open-box” Apple Magic Keyboards today. Ready for previous-generation iPad Pro models as well as the new M2 iPad Air, you’ll find the 13-inch Apple Magic Keyboard down at $179.99 in black and the 11-inch model in white going for $189.99, both with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). Now re-branded for use just with the M2 iPad Air on Apple’s official online shop, they carry regular prices at $349 and $299. Amazon has the brand new condition 13-inch models selling for $329 and the 11-inch selling at $259, for comparison’s sake.

13-inch Apple Magic Keyboard in white $180 (Reg. $349) New Open-Box w/ 90-day warranty

(Reg. $349) 11-inch Apple Magic Keyboard $190 (Reg. $299) New Open-Box w/ 90-day warranty

(Reg. $299)

Apple’s Space Black M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 1TB SSD drops back to $2,099 low, or open-box at $450

The new M4 machines are on the way, but it will likely be a long while before we see a straight up $300 price drops like we have today on Apple’s upgraded 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro. Regularly $2,399, you can score this 1TB model down at $2,099 shipped in the sought-after Space Black colorway today. While we have seen the silver at this price a few times, this is just the second time the Space Black model has dropped this low on Amazon. You can indeed still land the 512GB variant at $1,699 with the same $300 discount, but today’s offer features double the internal storage at 1TB.

It is also worth noting that Best Buy is now matching Amazon on today’s featured configuration. You’ll also open-box listings in “excellent” condition selling $1,948.99 shipped, or $450 off the MSRP.

Flagship Bose Smart AirPlay Ultra Soundbar upgrades your home theater at $749 low ($150 off)

Amazon just brought back the best price yet on the flagship Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar. Coming loaded with voice control and Dolby Atmos support, you’re looking at a regularly $899 soundbar down at $749 shipped. We saw a few price drops to $799 since this model first debuted back in the fall of 2023, but today’s offer marks the return of all-time low pricing at Amazon – it is also on par with the Prime Day deal we featured at this time last month.

There’s an included optical audio cable and HDMI eARC cable for hardwired connections joined by Wi-Fi, Spotify Connect, and Apple’s AirPlay 2 casting.

First deal hits new Beats Studio Pro Kim K headphones with 2 yrs. of AppleCare+ at $300 (Reg. $350+)

Apple and Kim K have teamed up on a new set of Beats Studio Pro headphones and the first deal has arrived. As we detailed yesterday, the new Kim x Beats collaboration features new earthy colorways to mark the second time Cupertino and the Kardashian have joined forces. There’s no telling how long this limited run will last, and the very first price drop is here. Amazon is now offering the regularly $350 over-ear headphones at $299.95 shipped in all three colors with 2 years of AppleCare+ attached. Without AppleCare they are still up at the full $350. You’re saving at least $50 here before you factor in the AppleCare coverage.

Whether you care about Kim K or not, that shouldn’t be the reason to buy these headphones – it’s literally all about the colors and I’m here for them. You can, after all, score the same headphones for $179.99 shipped in the standard colors right now (50% off). So that’s really the only difference (along with the bonus 2 years of AppleCare+ of course).

Get a complete breakdown of the new Beats Studio Pro x Kim K cans right here.

M3 MacBook Air deals are flying right now, but here’s the lowest price on a 16GB model at $1,149

Deals on the M3 MacBook Air roll on with the best prices we have tracked across the lineup, starting from the 8GB 13-inch right through to the higher-end 15-inch models. But the offer we spotted today from B&H is delivering the lowest price of entry into the M3 models with 16GB of RAM. While Amazon is offering the 13-inch configuration with 16GB of RAM and the 512GB SSD down at $1,250, or $150 off the going rate, over at B&H you can score this machine with a 256GB SSD down at $1,149 shipped. That’s also $150 off the $1,299 list price and the lowest point of entry for a 16GB machine.

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Twelve South’s chrome silver BookArc Flex MacBook stand just hit the $46.50 Amazon low

We featured some even lower prices on the white and black model Twelve South BookArc Flex MacBook and laptop stand, but the silver chrome model tends to fetch a premium with a higher regular price at $60. Today, however, over at Amazon you’ll find it marked down to $46.51 shipped. This is nearly 25% off, $3.50 below our previous mention, and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since it first landed there at the top of the year. It is still sitting at the full $60 MSRP directly from Twelve South.

Travel back to the Hundred Acre Wood with CASETiFY’s cuddly new Winnie the Pooh Apple gear collection from $38

Now finally shipping and available for purchase: Nomad Tracking Card follow-up – definitely the most useful MagSafe Find My gadget I have

Nomad’s new Find My Tracking Card features wireless charging – it even sticks to MagSafe charging pads – and sells for $40.

Sony’s beloved XM4 ANC Headphones just fell back to the $198 Prime Day low (Reg. $348)

We saw some seriously fantastic price drops on headphones for Prime Day, and now, joining the $149 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max, arguably the best one is back. Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones at $198 shipped. They are indeed the previous-generation set, but they are also easily among the most beloved headphones on the internet. Regularly $348, this is a massive $150 price drop landing on par with the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon yet. They just about never drop below $228 outside of extremely fleeting offers at around $208 at places like Adorama, and even those offers don’t stick around for very long. Today’s deal is only the second-time we have seen this set at the lowest price of the year on Amazon.

Rare deal knocks up to $300 off unlocked iPhone 15 Pro Max models

Today we are tracking some solid price drops and new lows on Amazon Renewed Premium iPhone 15 handsets. One of the most notable offers here has the unlocked iPhone 15 Pro Max with the 256GB of storage down at $999 shipped in Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, and my personal favorite, the Natural treatment. This handset sells directly from Apple in new condition for $1,199 and typically sells for $1,099 or more in Amazon Renewed Premium condition. Today’s deal is $200 under the new price and delivering a new all-time low on the renewed units. It is also worth mentioning that Apple does not sell the iPhone 15 in its official online refurbished store.

Amazon Renewed Premium program delivers better quality devices than the typical options with a like-new treatment and a full 1-year warranty:

Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are inspected and tested to work and look like new. Any repairs are made with Apple components that are new, or reused and in like-new condition. The products will have minimal to no signs of wear, no visible cosmetic imperfections when held 12 inches away, batteries with at least 80% capacity relative to new, and may arrive in a brown or white box with relevant accessories (no headphones included) that may be generic.

Not upgrading to Series 10? Apple Watch Series 9 models now $100 off from $299

The new Series 10 Apple Watch models are inbound in what is almost certainly a month or so, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest, scoring a deal on the current-generation Series 9 can be great way to ensure you’re set for years to come. Amazon is now once again offering straight up $100 price drops on the most affordable base 41mm and 45mm models starting from $299 shipped. Regularly $399 and $429 respectively, both sizes are now marked down to the second-lowest totals we have tracked on just about all colors, and that includes the arguably more universally-appealing silver case model.

Score the current Apple Pencil (USB-C) for iPad 10, M2 iPad Air, M4 models, more from $58 today

Amazon has once again dropped the lowest-price, current-generation Apple Pencil back down to the $69 shipped low. Regularly $79, Apple Pencil (USB-C) is the least pricey point of entry into the Apple stylus lineup and it has now returned to its lowest price yet on Amazon. Just keep in mind, we also just spotted the “excellent condition open-box” listing at Best Buy today marked down to $57.99 shipped. The open-box option ships with the same 1-year warranty and “includes all original parts, packaging and accessories (or suitable replacement).”

Here’s how discounted pricing works out across the lineup right now:

