 Skip to main content

Video dominates mobile app revenue; TikTok coins reward live streamers

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Aug 16 2024 - 5:15 am PT
0 Comments
Video dominates mobile app revenue – TikTok coins credited | Stock photo of random coins

Video dominates mobile app revenue, according to a new report. Of the total $3.8B smartphone owners spent on entertainment apps last quarter, three billion of it was spent on streaming and short video apps.

The most dramatic growth in earnings was seen in short video apps, with TikTok coins credited with generating the bulk of this money …

Video streaming apps led by Max

Analytics company AppFigures shared the data in its latest streaming app report, noting the sharp rise in video streaming in the past five years.

Boosted by the continued growth of Disney+, Peacock, and Paramount+ along with the soaring growth of Max, quarterly consumer spending in video streaming apps on mobile is 383% greater now than it was in the first quarter of 2019.

Max is the leading video streaming app in the US, beating every other competitor on both new downloads and in-app revenue. According to our estimates, the Max app was downloaded 6.4M times from the App Store and Google Play in the US in Q1 and saw gross revenue hit $244M. Netflix was a close second in terms of downloads and Disney+ a close second in terms of revenue.

TikTok coins reward live streamers

LowPass reports that the biggest growth was likely generated by TikTok coins.

Short video app revenue increased by more than 1500% – something Appfigures primarily attributes to people buying coins to reward live streamers on TikTok.

Coins can be purchased within the app, and used in one of two ways.

Creators can use them to promote their content. RedSocial says that the typical boost to exposure means that it costs around 10 cents to acquire a new follower.

Viewers can use them to reward creators. Those gifting coins also get to see their donation appear on-screen as they watch a video. TikTok confusingly converts coins into diamonds, and it’s these which creators can cash out.

Photo: Pxhere

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apps

Apps

Lead the curve on tomorrow’s iOS and Mac app h…
TikTok

TikTok

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications