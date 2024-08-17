 Skip to main content

‘Skip’ is a new tool to bring iOS apps to Android

Michael Burkhardt  | Aug 17 2024
One big hurdle with app development is that generally speaking, you have to build separate apps for both iOS and Android. There are cross platform frameworks such as React Native, however that generally results in a subpar experience on both platforms. Skip aims to solve that by allowing existing iOS app developers to create a native Android app with minimal effort.

Skip has been in beta for over a year, but the framework is now widely available for developers to use. In fact, if you’re an indie developer, you can use the tool completely for free.

If you’re already an iOS app developer, Skip takes your existing Swift and SwiftUI code and compiles it into Kotlin and Compose, as if it was written natively for Android. Your iOS code remains unmodified, and you also continue to use Xcode to maintain both platforms in one unified codebase.

You can also choose which code you’d like to share on both platforms, and which code you’d like to keep separate between platforms. The tool also allows you to use any Swift/Objective-C library for iOS, and any Kotlin/Java library on Android.

If you’re an iOS developer and are interested in bringing your app to Android, give Skip a try! This should definitely lower the barrier of entry to creating native Android apps for smaller developers.

You can learn more about Skip on their website here.

Michael Burkhardt

Michael is 9to5Mac’s Weekend Editor, keeping up with all of the latest Apple news on Saturday and Sunday. He got started in the world of Apple news during the pandemic, and it became a growing hobby. He’s also an indie iOS developer in his free time, and has published numerous apps over the years.

