Apple is launching its own true-crime podcast, Scamtown, next week

Apple has created its own true-crime podcast, Scamtown, and it’s debuting next week on August 26. Here are all the details for this new show, how it fits into Apple’s podcasting strategy, and the special perk coming for Apple TV+ subscribers.

New original podcast series debuts August 26

Today Apple announced that Scamtown will be its next original podcast series. From the team behind documentaries like The Big Conn and McMillion$, the new true-crime series will be an 11-part anthology.

Scamtown premieres on Monday, August 26, and a trailer is available to listen to now.

Here’s the show’s summary:

Each episode of “Scamtown” highlights a different scheme, featuring a mix of wild hustles, surprising heists, forbidden love and explosive moments, with stories told by both the creators and the individuals who lived through them. From an ingenious telemarketing bust and an arsonist setting fire to the city of Boston, to an Italian Mafia Don’s arrest over olive oil and the escapades of a rare book thief, the true crime stories in “Scamtown” are stranger than fiction, and filled with quirks, moral ambiguity and unforgettable tales.

When Scamtown arrives, its first two episodes will be available to all listeners, with weekly releases thereafter.

However, if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber, you’ll gain access to all 11 episodes right from the start. All you have to do is connect Apple TV+ to the Apple Podcasts app, and you’ll see the full Scamtown season available at launch.

Apple first employed this release pattern with its ‘My Divo’ podcast earlier this summer. It’s an interesting strategic move that seeks to provide additional value to TV+ subscribers. However, it remains to be seen whether Apple’s original podcasts are a compelling draw for users. Apple doesn’t release listener numbers.

Apple’s podcasting strategy and TV+ branding

Apple’s podcasting strategy has been a little all over the place up until now.

For starters, the company brands its original shows as ‘Apple TV+’ podcasts. That made sense in the early days of Apple originals, when the company was focused on companion podcasts for TV+ series like For All Mankind and Foundation.

Today though, using Apple TV+ as the branding for shows like Scamtown and My Divo is a lot more confusing.

I’d argue this is yet another reason why Apple TV+ should rebrand. If the service had a more generic name along the lines of Netflix or Max, without using ‘TV’ in it, then using that brand for original podcasts would be fine. But a TV+ podcast that has nothing to do with TV? It’s a strange move.

Are you interested in listening to Scamtown? Have thoughts on Apple’s podcasting strategy? Let us know in the comments.