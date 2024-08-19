Apple Podcasts launches web app, listen to your Up Next queue and library in a browser

Apple Podcasts is expanding to the web, starting today. You can access the new web app version at podcasts.apple.com, in desktop web browsers including Safari, Chrome, Edge and Firefox.

For the first time, Apple Podcasts users can access their Up Next queue, library of saved shows, and browse for new podcasts inside their PC web browser. Previously, only macOS offered a desktop Podcasts app experience.

The addition of a web app makes Apple Podcasts more enticing to iPhone customers who also use a Windows laptop, for example. Now, they can use the Podcasts app on their iPhone and access their account on their Windows computer using the browser web app.

Apple Podcasts on web syncs with the user’s Apple Account (nee Apple ID), so you can continue listening to the queued episodes of your favorite podcasts no matter what device you are using.

You can search and follow new shows, too, with the ability to view the entire catalog of millions of shows, and Top Charts. Apple Podcasts on web also includes access to any premium paid podcasts subscriptions you may have as well, and you can purchase new subscriptions through the website as well.

You can try out Apple Podcasts on web by visiting podcasts.apple.com in your browser. However, if you are on an iPhone or iPad, you will be automatically redirected to the native Podcasts app instead.

The news means Podcasts is now brought up to par with Apple’s other content services, Music (music.apple.com) and TV (tv.apple.com), which have had their own web app versions for a while. Last month, Apple Maps also launched a web app too.