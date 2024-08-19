 Skip to main content

Moped thieves snatching AirPods Max from people’s heads; some fear wearing them

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Aug 19 2024 - 5:50 am PT
Moped thieves snatching AirPods Max from people's heads | Screengrab from TV report

Thieves are increasingly stealing AirPods Max headphones by simply snatching them from people’s heads in the street, according to a video report. Drive-by thefts from mopeds is reported to be one of the main methods used, with police in London responding robustly …

Inside Edition says it’s a growing problem in US cities.

If you wear those big chunky headphones when out in public, these ladies have a serious warning. They were all wearing [AirPods Max] when they say bad guys snuck up behind them and ripped them right off their heads […] All these young women have been targets of criminals going after their expensive headphones.

“These two guys came up behind me on a moped, hit me, and snatched them right off my head. Apparently this has been happening like more and more and more frequently,” said one victim.

Some say they will no longer risk wearing them on the street.

Check out the video reports below.

Police in London are taking a hardline approach to the problem, using cars to knock thieves off their mopeds.

Screengrab: Inside Edition

