New version of iOS 17.6.1 is available now for iPhone and iPad

Apple has released a new version of its latest iOS 17.6.1 update for iPhone and iPad users. This re-release carries a new build number, 21G101, but otherwise comes with no changes that are currently known. It’s a strange release in more than one way.

Re-release runs on all iPhones and iPads, but only available as OTA download for some

Apple first launched iOS 17.6.1 nearly two weeks ago with ‘important bug fixes.’

It’s rare for the company to issue a re-release of the same numbered software update. It’s even more unusual for that re-release to happen so long after the first version.

Sometimes Apple discovers a significant bug or vulnerability in a software release and issues a patched version a day or two later. But the original 17.6.1 debuted August 7, so this new version arriving on August 19 treads a new path.

For most iPhones and iPads, the new iOS 17.6.1 update appears to have been released as an OTA download via the Software Update screen inside the Settings app.

However, it’s unclear whether devices will see the update if they already have the original 17.6.1 installed. It’s possible only devices running 17.6 or older will automatically see the new 17.6.1.

All iPhones and iPads can manually download and install the new 17.6.1 from Apple’s developer center, though.

This unusual release pattern for the updated iOS 17.6.1, and the fact that the version number wasn’t bumped up to 17.6.2, points to a very minor change being implemented.

Likely this re-release only brings a small bug fix that doesn’t necessarily impact all users. However, there is no official word from Apple on what this new version of 17.6.1 is meant to address.

Have you noticed any changes after installing the new iOS 17.6.1? Let us know in the comments.