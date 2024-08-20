Apple Music free trial back to three months if you sign up now

Those who’ve never tried the service can now get an Apple Music free trial for three months, rather than just one.

This is the same deal the company offered when it first launched the streaming music service, but it later reduced it to one month …

Apple Music free trial

Back when Apple Music first launched, the company offered a generous three month free trial, which contrasted with the one month offered by Spotify and other services at the time.

The company briefly experimented with charging a very small fee for those three months in a few countries, but seemingly abandoned this idea.

However, the trial period was reduced to one month back in 2022, with the change effective worldwide.

Three month trial for a limited time

Engadget spotted that the company is once again offering a three month free trial to those who have never tried the service before.

Now through September 23, anyone new to Apple’s music streaming service will get to try it out for free for three months. The deal only applies to first-time subscribers.

To take advantage of the offer, open the Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and accept the free trial offer. Unfortunately it’s not available to anyone who has ever had prior access to the service, even if that was through a family plan.

As always with auto-renewing free trials, it’s worth adding a note to your calendar to review the decision a few days before it ends, to avoid inadvertently ending up paying for a service you don’t necessarily want to keep.

Look out for other offers

Other Apple Music deals are often available, even directly from Apple or through partners. You may find longer free trials when purchasing Beats products, or when signing up as a student or veteran, for example. Apple Music is also sometimes bundled with carrier plans.

Photo by Daniel Cañibano on Unsplash