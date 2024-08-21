17th annual iPhone Photography Awards winners announced

The winners of the 17th annual iPhone Photography Awards have been announced, and the deadline of next year’s competition has been set.

All photos were shot on iPhone or iPad, and the rules state that all editing must also be carried out on the mobile device …

The organizers said that the photos capture the world with both heart and mind.

The iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) is thrilled to announce the winners of its 17th annual competition. This year’s winning images are a powerful testament to the art of storytelling through photography. From a young boy’s awe as he encounters the mysteries of the deep sea in Boy Meets Shark to the energetic and synchronized movement of lifeguards in training at Lifeguard Camp, these photographs capture moments that deeply resonate. Across landscapes, portraits, and abstract compositions, the winning images convey emotions ranging from serenity and wonder to joy and introspection, showcasing the unique ability of iPhone photography to connect us to the world in profound ways. As you explore these award-winning photographs, you’ll find yourself transported to places where time slows down, allowing the viewer to experience the quiet focus of monks meditating in an ancient temple or the delicate intricacy of an abstract form that challenges the boundaries of perception. These images are not just snapshots; they are profound expressions of life, captured through the lens of those who see the world with both heart and mind.

Check out the winners here.

If you’re interested in entering next year’s competition, the rules are simple enough.

Entries are open worldwide to photographers using an iPhone or iPad. Photos should not be published previously anywhere. The posts on personal accounts (Facebook, Instagram etc.) are eligible. The photos should not be altered in any desktop image processing program such as Photoshop. It is OK to use any IOS apps. The use of any iPhone is permissible. iPhone add-on lenses can be used. In some cases we may ask the original image to verify that it’s taken with an iPhone, iPad. The photos that can not be verified are disqualified. The submissions must be in the original size or not smaller than 1000 pixels in either height or width.

The entry fee is $5.50 for a single image, with discounts for multiples, and the deadline is March 31, 2025.

