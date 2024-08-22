Today’s deals are now ready to go starting with some particularly deep deals for folks that don’t care about the latest and greatest – Apple Watch Series 8 is nearly $300 off right now. Those deals join ongoing $100 price drops on Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 alongside $200 price drops on the 1TB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with the nano-texture glass and the Wi-Fi + Cell upgrade. We have Apple Pencil options starting at $69 alongside the official Apple MagSafe Charger down at $29, loads of MagSafe charging gear deals, and much more. Head below for a closer look in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Refurb 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 at $235 (Orig. $529), or new 41mm models from $299

Series 10 is on the way and Series 9 models are on sale at up to $100 off right now, but we did just spot a notable deal on Apple Watch Series 8 for folks not concerned with the latest and greatest. Today Woot is offering some notable offers on refurbished Series 8 models with a 1-year Woot warranty attached – the highlight for us is the 45mm GPS + Cell models at $234.99 Prime shipped. This is an originally $529 configuration at $294 off – it is also $194 under the discounted price on the comparable Series 9 configuration at Amazon right now. Head below for more details and ongoing deals on brand new Series 8 models.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm $349 (Reg. $749) Silver Stainless Steel, Silver Milanese Loop

(Reg. $749) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm $299 (Reg. $549) Gold Stainless Steel, Starlight Sport Band

(Reg. $549) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm $299 (Reg. $399) Graphite Stainless Steel, Midnight Sport Band

(Reg. $399) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm $349 (Reg. $749) Silver Stainless Steel Case, White Sport Band

(Reg. $749)

Amazon just dropped Apple’s official 15W MagSafe Charger down to $29 (Over 25% off)

While we are still tracking a big-time 48% price drop on the official Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable at just $15 Prime shipped, Amazon has also now dropped the official Apple MagSafe Charger down to $29. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $39, this is over 25% off the regular price tag you would pay at Apple and elsewhere. While we have seen some fleeting deals at places like Woot for a touch less, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in several months and on par with the best we deals we have seen there in the last year.

Amazon just knocked $200 off Apple’s 1TB nano-texture 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with cell, more

Amazon is giving folks another notable chance to save on one of Apple’s premium, high-end M4 iPad Pro configurations today. You can score the 1TB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with the nano-texture glass and the Wi-Fi + Cell upgrade starting from $1,999 shipped. That’s a straight up $200 off the regular $2,199 price tag and matching the lowest price we have tracked. This is, in fact, only the second time we have seen this configuration down this low since release in May.

Now clearly the higher-end cell and nano-texture models, never mind the 1TB of storage, isn’t going to be for everyone – you’ll find updated pricing on the rest of the lineup down below. But if it is for you, this is a solid deal. Just keep in mind, you can still score the 1TB model without the cell and matte glass upgrades down at $1,749, or $150 off the going rate.

Still rocking a prev-gen iPad? Apple Pencil 1st Gen just dropped 30% to $69, Apple Pencil Pro at $117

The new Apple Pencil Pro is now finally back in-stock at Amazon and seeing a light discount from the usual $129 down to $117 shipped. But we also spotted a notable deal on the Apple Pencil (1st Generation) for folks still rocking a previous-generation tablet. This model is still sold at Apple for $99, but Amazon has now dropped the price down to $69 shipped. This is a straight 30% price drop and the lowest price we can find. We did see it drop to $70 a few times this year, but this is $1 less to deliver the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Get more details and compatibility information right here.

New all-time low knocks $500 off most affordable M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM at $1,499

Update: As expected, Amazon has now price matched on the deal below at the new $1,499 all-time low – but only on the silver model as of right now.

We have naturally seen some fantastic deals across the M3 MacBook Pro lineup as of late, but if you’re not looking to upgrade at full price comes this fall to the expected M4 machines, today’s Best Buy deal is seriously notable. Price drops on the more entry-level M3 machines tend to max out at around $300 in savings, but today Best Buy is offering the most affordable M3 Pro model at the best we have tracked with $500 in savings. You can land the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM down at $1,499 shipped. That’s a straight up $500 off the regular $1,999 price tag and $200 less than Amazon is offering right now – we are expecting a price match, but as of right now Best Buy is where it’s at.

As we reported earlier this month, the M4 MacBook Pro (alongside the new Mac mini and iMac) models are indeed on track for this year – they will likely get officially announced in the next two months. We certainly wouldn’t blame you for holding out for the new machines, but at $500 off what is likely the most attainable future-proof configuration in the existing current-generation lineup of Apple’s flagship laptops, it’s hard to deny the value here.

Amazon’s Alexa Echo smart speakers are now up to 40% off with deals starting down at $23

Score an Amazon Echo Show smart display while they are starting from $55 (Reg. up to $150)

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Belkin’s new rubberized 6mm AirTag wallet card neatly stows an Apple item tracker for just $10

Apple Watch Ultra 2 just fell back to the Prime Day price with all band options at $100 off

Amazon has now brought back its Prime Day deal on Apple Watch Ultra 2 folks. Regularly $799, there’s wide selection of band options now marked down to $699 shipped. In fact, just about all them have now dipped back down to the Prime Day price. We did catch some deals on the Trail Loop model at random times over the last few months going for less, but when it comes to a selection like this at $100 off the flagship Cupertino wearable, it doesn’t get much better than the Prime Day, and they are back.

First proper deal on the new Sonos Ace noise cancelling headphones now live at the $399 Amazon low

If you have been waiting for the first proper straight cash deal on the new Sonos Ace headphones, that day has finally arrived. While we have been closely tracking some open-box offers since release in June this year, Amazon is stepping in today with the first notable deal on a new set. You can grab the new Sonos Ace headphones in either black or white down at $399 shipped. Regularly $449, this is $50 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. We saw the white set very quickly dip down to $410 for less than a day last month, but this is otherwise the first solid deal we have seen on a new set. This deal is also live over at Best Buy today.

Sonos Ace have been some of the more memorable releases in the over-ear headphone space this year. We said they set a “new standard for prosumer headphones” after going hands-on.

Best Buy now matching all-time lows on M3 MacBook Airs at up to $250 off, but with a FREE $25 credit thrown in

The deals we have been tracking on Apple’s latest M3 MacBook Air during the back to school season here have been incredibly notable, to say the least. Amazon is still offering its best prices ever through the entire lineup and across just about every configuration, to deliver the best prices we have tracked yet starting from $849 with up to $250 in savings on the elevated models. Considering the M3 MacBook Air isn’t scheduled to be refreshed until well into 2025, now is a great time to buy one – the price is just right and it isn’t going to just get refreshed on you this fall like many of the other Macs. Amazon’s prices are fantastic, but Best Buy is now matching those and throwing in a FREE $25 credit for both free and paid My Best Buy members. Details below.

But with Best Buy’s new sale that is now live, just about every one of the options across all colorways are now matched and landing with a bonus $25 Best Buy credit you can use towards any future purchase there.

Grab a beater iPad 9th Gen for yourself or the kids while they are down at the $199 Amazon low

We did see some great deals on the new M2 iPad Air over the weekend, not to mention the fact that you can score an iPad 10 at just over $300, but if you’re looking for a beater Apple tablet or something for the kids perhaps, Amazon just knocked the iPad 9th Gen down to $199 shipped. Also down at $199.99 via Best Buy. This is an originally $329 iPad that has more recently been sitting in the $249 range. We do not expect this deal to last for very long – it is now already sold out at Target, so grab it now if you’re interested. This is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon for this model.

