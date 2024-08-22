 Skip to main content

Nintendo has an official Pokémon TCG app coming soon to iPhone

Ryan Christoffel  | Aug 22 2024
Pokémon TCG Pocket iPhone

The Pokémon TCG is coming to your iPhone soon. Nintendo announced that an official Pokémon TCG Pocket app is launching on the iOS App Store at the end of October. The app lets you collect digital cards, build decks, and battle with friends. And it looks pretty great.

Pokémon TCG Pocket for iOS launches in October

The new Pokémon TCG Pocket app will be available on iPhone as a free download, and you can pre-order it now on the App Store.

When it launches, you’ll be able to collect digital Pokémon cards inside the app. Every day that you open the app, you’ll get two free packs of cards. Presumably, via in-app purchases you can buy even more.

Here’s the announcement trailer, which shows off a sleek booster pack opening experience.

In addition to collecting cards, the app lets you play the Pokémon TCG too. You can create your own decks and battle against friends or play solo.

The dream of Pokémon TCG for iPhone

The Pokémon TCG (trading card game) first debuted in 1996, and became a major part of my childhood. My siblings and I were avid collectors, and would play the game in official tournaments at Toys ‘R’ Us.

One of my favorite Game Boy games growing up was, unsurprisingly, the Pokémon Trading Card Game. I’ve long wished for a similar TCG experience on the iPhone, but never thought it would happen.

There is a Pokémon TCG Live app that launched a couple years ago. I’ve tried it a couple times, but it’s always seemed to have its fair share of issues. Pokémon TCG Pocket, meanwhile, looks like a great fresh start.

Needless to say, I’ve pre-ordered the app and can’t wait for the end of October to arrive.

Are you interested in Pokémon TCG Pocket? Let us know in the comments.

