Christmas decorating will begin before you know it, and outdoor lighting is always fun. HomeKit users have a new reason to celebrate. Govee, a popular manufacturer of permanent outdoor smart home lighting, has just launched a new product, the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2. This second-generation lighting solution enhances your home lighting and comes with a significant upgrade that HomeKit users will love over the previous version: Matter support.

Matter…matters

For those deeply invested in the Apple world, Matter’s promise of interoperability across smart home platforms means that devices like the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 can integrate easily with HomeKit. Month by month, Matter seems to be included in more products as they’re released. Matter means that regardless of your preference for Amazon, Apple, Google, or Samsung, you can use the platform that you want.

With the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2, you can now enjoy the best of both worlds—vibrant, customizable outdoor lighting directly controllable through the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or via Siri while also knowing that it’s not locked to Apple in the future if you wanted to switch platforms.

Hardware

With the included 3M adhesive and clips, you can set up your lights once and forget about them by leaving them up year-round. They’re built to withstand the elements, operating efficiently between -4°F and 140°F, and are IP67 waterproof, making them a reliable choice for any climate.

With a lifespan of 50,000 hours, the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 are built to last. Combined with UV-resistant materials, these lights are designed to maintain their vibrant colors and performance for years, ensuring that your investment pays off in convenience and long-term reliability.

Govee’s new generation lights are 55% brighter than their previous model. The lights offer RGB colors for festive occasions and white lights for everyday use. Since they’re permanently installed, you can use them during Christmas, Halloween, and even college football season.

Wrap up on Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2

Govee’s new Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 are available now and come in three sizes:

50ft

100ft

150ft

These lights are certainly more of a commitment to install than something temporary, but they are great way to add lightning to your home year-round while also gaining control via HomeKit, Siri, etc.

You can buy them from Amazon.