Telegram CEO Pavel Durov detained in France; fake reports of App Store removal

Telegram co-founder and CEO Pavel Durov has been “detained” in France, on suspicion of failing to take steps to prevent the criminal use of the messaging app.

Various rumors are circulating regarding the nature of the investigation, and the future of the app, including fake suggestions that it will be removed from the App Store and auto-deleted from user’s phones …

BBC News reports.

Telegram chief executive Pavel Durov has been arrested by French police at an airport north of Paris. Mr Durov was detained after his private jet had landed at Le Bourget Airport, French media reported. According to officials the 39-year-old billionaire was arrested under a warrant for offences related to the popular messaging app. The investigation is reportedly about a lack of moderation, with Mr Durov accused of failing to take steps to curb criminal uses of Telegram. The app is accused of failure to cooperate with law enforcement over drug trafficking, child sexual content and fraud.

Telegram was banned in Russia in 2018, but the ban was reversed in 2021.

The Russian government has expressed concern at the arrest.

On Sunday, the Russian Embassy in France wrote on Facebook that it was seeking to “clarify the reasons for the detention and to provide for the protection of Mr Durov’s rights and facilitate consular access”. The post added that French authorities had not been cooperating with Russian officials […] Several Russian officials condemned the businessman’s arrest, saying it showed the West has double standards when it comes to free speech and democracy.

Telegram tweeted a statement that it abides by all EU laws.

Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act — its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving. Telegram’s CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe. It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform.

Very little is known about the nature of the investigation, leading to a great deal of speculation.

For example, one Reuters source suggested that the judge in charge of the investigation specializes in organised crime. Others claim that France has prevented Russian embassy staff visiting him to offer consular assistance.

Fake reports of removal from App Store

There are fake reports that Telegram is to be removed from the App Store, and automatically deleted from user phones.

The graphic accompanying these posts is a hoax Facebook post that dates back to 2021. It may have originated with the 2018 Russian ban.

Photo by Adem AY on Unsplash