Nomad launches Rocky Point Apple Watch Band with comfortable and durable design

Nomad has been releasing limited edition styles of its popular Sport Band recently. Now the company is out with a completely new design for Apple Watch with the Rocky Point Band. While it was created specifically for Apple Watch Ultra, it also fits any 45/44mm Apple Watch model.

The Rocky Point Apple Watch Band features a comfortable and durable build with light but strong titanium hardware in the form of a traditional buckle.

It also has a design that’s unique from Nomad’s other bands as well as Apple’s bands and those from third parties. Here’s how Nomad describes the new band:

We engineered Rocky Point Band from the ground up to complement your Apple Watch and boost its functionality on adventures near and far. From its ultra-tough, compression-molded FKM to its titanium hardware, every detail was carefully weighed to maximize performance and take you to new heights.

Nomad Rocky Point Apple Watch Band specs

FKM fluoroelastomer rubber

Available in: Storm, Sol, or Atlantic colors

Lightweight grade 2 titanium hardware

100% waterproof

Ventilation grooves for breathability

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra & Ultra 2

Works with Apple Watch 9, 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch

Price: $80

Hands-on with the Rocky Point Band

Rocky Point in Sol and Atlantic – image by Michael Potuck

The Rocky Point Band is slightly thicker and wider than Nomad’s Sport Band. That gives it a more robust feel but also means the company was able to build in more functionality along with the unique aesthetic like lots of vent channels.

As you can see below, the vent grooves span the entire band on both sides. They make a real difference in airflow and keep your wrist from getting (or staying) sweaty.

I usually stick with Nomad’s Sport Band as my daily driver so I’m not that used to a traditional buckle.

But something I appreciate about the buckle design is there’s one inside thickness of watch band on your wrist (a more uniform feel).

With pin and tuck closure, you’ve got two inside layers of band on part of your wrist and one layer on others.

On the flip side, if you’re not used to a traditional buckle it can be something to get used to when resting your wrist/hands on your desk as it’s not fully flat on the outside.

As usual, Nomad’s attention to detail is on point. To my eye, the titanium buckle of Rocky Point matches the Apple Watch Ultra’s titanium hue perfectly.

Despite being a thicker and more robust band, in my use, Rocky Point delivers a very comfortable fit.

I haven’t been testing it out long enough to comment on durability, but based on Nomad’s other bands I’ve been using for years, Rocky Point feels like it will last for the long haul.

Grab the Rocky Point Apple Watch Band

If you like a tough yet comfortable fluoroelastomer band with a traditional buckle, Rocky Point is an awesome choice. This band is more expensive than many options, but I think you’re getting a product that will stand the test of time.

Available in Sol, Atlantic, and Storm, you can pick up the Rocky Point Band now from Nomad priced at $80.

All images by Michael Potuck