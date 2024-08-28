Apple releases beta 8 for iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, visionOS 2, more

Today Apple has released the latest developer beta versions for its upcoming major new OS updates. Alongside iOS 18 beta 8, the company has debuted beta 8 for iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, visionOS 2, and tvOS 18. Here’s what you should know.

Beta 8 likely the final release until iPhone event

Beta 8 will provide the best glimpse yet into what to expect from Apple’s major new OS versions before they publicly release in September.

If Apple follows its usual trend, today’s betas will be the final beta releases before the iPhone 16 event on September 9.

At that time, the company will introduce RC (release candidate) versions of its OS updates. An RC beta is the version the company expects will be shipped widely to all users during its public launch.

Most years, Apple’s numbered summer betas stop at beta 8, then the RC updates are released following the September iPhone event. Typically, the RC versions will have some new features in iOS and watchOS that are exclusive to the newly introduced iPhone and Apple Watch models.

Bug fixes and performance improvements in beta 8

Because this is the last wave of expected betas before the RC, don’t expect to find any noteworthy new features or changes.

For Apple, the month of August is focused on getting its OS updates ready for wide release. So especially once we reach the later part of August, new betas tend to consist entirely of unseen changes.

Bug fixes, improved stability, and overall smoother performance is the company’s goal. Feature changes at this point in the summer would hinder that goal.

There are a variety of feature highlights for the slate of new OS versions launching this fall. And if you’re running the beta today, including beta 8, you can try those features out now. These include:

iPadOS 18 : New Home Screen customization tools, Calculator app

: New Home Screen customization tools, Calculator app macOS Sequoia : iPhone Mirroring, easy window resizing with tiles

: iPhone Mirroring, easy window resizing with tiles tvOS 18: InSight feature, improved mute button

There’s not yet a beta 8 available for watchOS 11, but that should change soon.

How is beta 8 running for you? Notice any specific bug fixes or improvements? Let us know in the comments.