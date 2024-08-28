iOS 18 beta 8 now available ahead of public release next month

Apple is rolling out iOS 18 beta 8 to developers today. The update comes just two weeks ahead of Apple’s expected September event, as we continue inching closer to the iPhone 16 and iOS 18’s release to everyone.

iOS 18 beta 8 now available

The build number for iOS 18 beta 8 is 22A5350a. Apple’s new software version will be complete in the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. Apple will hold its annual special event on September 9, announcing the iOS 18 release date alongside new hardware, including the iPhone 16.

Today’s iOS 18 beta 8 update comes one week after iOS 18 beta 7 was released to developers and the public. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that iOS 18 is “final” until the iPhone 16 launch. This means we shouldn’t expect any significant changes or new features.

Spot any changes in today's release of iOS 18 beta 8 or iPadOS 18 beta 8? Let us know in the comments below, on Twitter @9to5Mac, and on Threads @9to5Mac.

