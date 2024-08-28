iPhone 17 Pro Max to have more RAM and better cooling system than iPhone 17 Pro and other models

iPhone 16 season is just around the corner, but supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo already has his eyes on the iPhone 17 cycle. The researcher’s latest details how the iPhone 17 Pro Max next fall will outperform the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17 Pro, when next year’s models debut. AI, of course, is the reason behind the extra punch behind the late 2025 Pro Max model.

RAM increase

For starters, Kuo expects the iPhone 17 Pro Max in 2025 to pack 12GB of RAM. That compares to the 8GB of RAM in the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max. The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to have 8GB of RAM across the board.

According to Kuo, the standard iPhone 17 Pro will not see the same RAM increase. Apple often throws new camera features at the Pro Max before bringing them to the Pro, but this would mark the first time RAM is a difference.

Max cooling system

More multitasking prowess means more heat generation. For that reason, Kuo believes Apple will introduce a new vapor chamber cooling system to the iPhone.

This system, which will only be available on the iPhone 17 Pro Max in 2025, will work alongside the graphite sheet cooling technology used in iPhones today.

Vapor cooling is already in use in some of Samsung’s premium smartphones. In short, the technology pulls heat from the chipset. See the video below for a more detailed explanation:

Max segmentation

Why target the Pro Max model for these changes and not the rest of the lineup? The Pro Max has its advantages with more internal space. Its premium price allows Apple to try more cutting edge technology before shrinking it down and putting it in more units.

In this case, Apple will market the iPhone 17 Pro Max as the most capable iPhone for handling AI tasks as Apple Intelligence advances. Presumably, the iPhone 18 Pro will be targeted for the RAM jump and new cooling system in 2026, but Kuo doesn’t make any predictions.

However, Kuo does suggest that Pro Max models make up almost two out of five new iPhone models sold.

9to5Mac’s Take

This move would also give Apple an indirect strategy for monetizing its AI efforts.

While Apple Intelligence may be freely available on compatible Apple devices, saving the best performance and capabilities for the most expensive hardware serves Apple’s bottom line well.

When Apple unveils the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models on September 9, we expect the smaller phone to feature the same 5x zoom that the iPhone 15 Pro Max introduced. As the smaller Pro catches up to the Pro Max each year, Apple will continue to find new ways to push the technology further in the larger and pricier device.

And yes, Kuo also expects the ultra-thin version of the iPhone 17 to ship with 8GB of RAM like the 16 lineup and rumored SE 4. A true display of form over function.

Now for the real question: Will Apple still sell Macs with 8GB of RAM standard when even the iPhone begins to ship with 12GB in 2025?

Among the 2025 new iPhone models, only the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature the following specifications:



1. 12GB DRAM (while the ultra-thin iPhone, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and SE4 will all have 8GB). Enhanced on-device AI capabilities will likely be a major selling point for… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 29, 2024