MLS Season Pass drops price to $9.99 for rest of season, and completely free for Apple TV+ subscribers

With the Major League Soccer ending in October, Apple has dropped the price of the season pass one last time to reflect the remaining time. For the rest of 2024, MLS Season Pass is now $9.99, its lowest price ever.

And for Apple TV+ members, you can now subscribe to MLS Season Pass completely for free. The only catch is to remember to cancel before the next season starts and the subscription returns to its normal pricing.

If you have Apple TV+ already, you might as well subscribe for free and give MLS Season Pass a go. The 2024 regular season runs through October 19 and your subscription includes full access to watch all the games, plus the playoffs that follow.

Just like last year, Apple has periodically lowered the season pass pricing in proportion to the amount of the season remaining. The monthly subscription price has never changed. Right now, it makes no sense to subscribe monthly as the renewal price ($14.99 per month) is now more expensive than the $9.99 season price.

You can watch MLS Season Pass using the Apple TV app on your device. You can get the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV set-top box, PlayStation, Xbox, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku and more. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.