 Skip to main content

Gurman: Apple working on new low-end Magic Keyboard for iPad

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Sep 1 2024 - 6:48 am PT
0 Comments
Apple Magic Keyboard iPad Pro

According to Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Apple is testing a new lower end Magic Keyboard for the base model iPad and new iPad Air.

Unlike the new Magic Keyboard that was introduced on the iPad Pro lineup back in May, this cheaper Magic Keyboard won’t include a premium-feeling aluminum top case. It’ll likely use the same cheaper silicone material of the old iPad Magic Keyboards.

This new Magic Keyboard will likely succeed both the Magic Keyboard Folio (introduced in 2022 with the iPad 10) and the older Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air (introduced in 2020 with the iPad Pros). It’ll also reportedly include a function row, something that’d be new to the Magic Keyboard for iPad Air.

Gurman expects the keyboard to be released around mid 2025, if all goes to plan.

If Apple ends up following this strategy, this will undoubtedly simplify their iPad Keyboard lineup, which they already started doing by discontinuing the old Smart Keyboards – which still used butterfly switches!

Too bad they probably aren’t simplifying their Apple Pencil lineup anytime soon.

Follow Michael: X/Twitter, Threads

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the origin…

Author

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt Michael Burkhardt

Michael is 9to5Mac’s Weekend Editor, keeping up with all of the latest Apple news on Saturday and Sunday. He got started in the world of Apple news during the pandemic, and it became a growing hobby. He’s also an indie iOS developer in his free time, and has published numerous apps over the years.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications