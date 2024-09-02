MagSafe Monday: Bring your own cable with this useful MagSafe charger

When it comes to MagSafe charging, the AMEGAT MagFusion Aura offers distinct advantages over standard MagSafe chargers. One key feature is its flexibility in cable choice. Unlike standard MagSafe chargers, which come with a fixed cable, the AMEGAT allows you to use any USB-C cable, allowing you to choose the perfect length. No more struggling with short cables or dealing with unnecessary clutter from overly long ones.

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers explores the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging world, helping you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

If you’re looking to simplify your travel experience, pairing the AMEGAT MagFusion Aura with the HyperJuice 2-in-1 USB-C and Apple Lightning Hybrid cable is a game-changer. This combination not only ensures fast and reliable charging but also allows you to power other devices using the same setup, making it ideal for streamlining your travel kit.

The AMEGAT MagFusion Aura also stands out with its premium materials, offering a significant upgrade in both durability and style compared to Apple’s MagSafe charger. The tempered glass surface and aviation-grade aluminum back look sleek and improve heat dissipation, addressing a common challenge with wireless charging. It includes great cable, but I’ve had great luck

For those seeking a more customized and versatile charging solution, the AMEGAT MagFusion Aura is a compelling choice, delivering flexibility and performance that go beyond what a standard MagSafe charger can offer.

Wrap Up

If you’re like me, you probably have a drawer full of USB-C cables, so being able to pick the right cable to use with your MagSafe charger is a nice upgrade. It also allows you to replace the cable in the future if it becomes frayed or stops working. In my travel bag, I carry the AMEGAT MagFusion Aura and the HyperJuice 2-in-1 USB-C / Apple Lightning cable, which gives me flexibility with my charging setup without needing to carry multiple cables. You can choose whatever cable length you want with the AMEGAT MagFusion Aura.

One thing to note: For optimal charging performance, it requires a 20W or higher PD charger, which is not included.

You can purchase the AMEGAT MagFusion Aura from Amazon.