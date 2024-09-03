Apple and Microsoft are again fighting about the topic of cloud gaming services and the App Store. Apple updated its App Store policies earlier this year to allow cloud gaming apps. However, Microsoft has blasted the company in a submission to a governing authority.

Microsoft and Apple have very different perspectives on cloud gaming’s feasibility on iOS

Back in January, when Apple first shared its new App Store guidelines that allowed cloud streaming apps, it was expected that these would pave the way for services like Xbox Cloud Gaming to debut.

Over half a year later, there’s been no news on Microsoft’s front about an upcoming release.

A new report by Tom Warren at The Verge helps explain why. It points to a late July submission Microsoft made to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

As the public but redacted submission outlines, Microsoft believes that, despite January’s changes, Apple still makes it impossible for cloud gaming services to exist on the App Store.

Microsoft points to two areas as the main problem:

Apple’s In-App Purchase requirements, and Rules preventing links to external sites where users can purchase digital content

The company then states:

In conclusion, Apple’s changes to its Guidelines have not made it possible for CGSPs to provide their apps in the App Store.

Apple responded to the CMA with its own submission in early August.

The company points to the existence of other cloud gaming services that are available on the App Store, and its part in helping them succeed.

It highlights a variety of technologies it has developed that make gaming possible on iOS in the first place, its support for web apps, and its engagement with developers since the policy changes earlier this year. AntStream is one cloud streaming service currently available, and Apple says several others are in the works.

9to5Mac’s Take

Undoubtedly, Apple and Microsoft discussed some of this privately before getting the CMA involved. They clearly could not come to a point of agreement. Thus, we have these government documents being publicly aired online.

It’s unclear whether the changes Microsoft is calling for are truly a necessity. Could the company offer Xbox Cloud Gaming on the App Store without them? No one can really say.

One thing is sure though: Apple is facing a ton of scrutiny from legislators worldwide over its App Store practices, so the CMA’s leaning here will be another key factor in the App Store’s future.

What’s your read on this dispute? Do you think Microsoft’s ask is fair? Let us know in the comments.