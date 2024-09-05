 Skip to main content

This iPhone 16 Pro camera upgrade will fix a major pain point

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 5 2024 - 1:29 pm PT
iPhone 16 Pro camera

The iPhone 16 Pro unveiling is only days away, but we already know what to expect. One key camera upgrade coming is a brand new 48MP Ultra Wide camera. I never take Ultra Wide 0.5x shots, but I’m thrilled about this change for one reason: no more anxiety when I see the flower icon in the Camera app.

Macro mode anxiety

Are you familiar with the flower icon in the Camera app? It shows up whenever your iPhone gets especially close to a photo subject.

The icon means your device has switched from the main camera to the Ultra Wide. It does this to enter macro mode so you can take a sharp, super-close shot.

Ultra Wide macro mode flower

The problem is, the Ultra Wide camera is currently of lower quality than the main camera. You may not notice when lighting conditions are ideal, but in many other cases the switch to macro mode produces a noticeably lower quality image.

As a result, I’ve gotten in the habit of trying to get my iPhone close enough to subjects that the main camera is still used, but not so close that the flower icon appears and the Ultra Wide is used.

New 48MP Ultra Wide means high quality macro

I don’t enjoy the fisheye-type look of the Ultra Wide camera’s normal 0.5x shooting mode. So naturally, getting a higher quality fisheye photo isn’t something I’m interested in.

But the iPhone 16 Pro’s rumored 48MP upgraded Ultra Wide will also enable better macro photos. And I can’t wait.

I suspect I’m not alone in vehemently avoiding macro mode when I can. And that’s a shame. A key iPhone camera feature shouldn’t be avoided like the plague.

When I get an iPhone 16 Pro, and its Ultra Wide lens can actually keep up with the main camera’s quality, macro mode will be great. I’ll use it all the time, and won’t mind when the flower icon pops up.

If the two camera lenses are truly on the same level, maybe Apple doesn’t need the flower icon at all.

Ideally, users should be able to simply point and shoot without needing to think about which camera is used.

That’s the dream, at least.

Are you looking forward to the upgraded Ultra Wide camera? Do you avoid macro mode too? Let us know in the comments.

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

