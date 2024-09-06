New Apple Watch models will be announced at Monday’s iPhone 16 event. The Apple Watch Series 10 will come in two sizes that are bigger than ever, with the larger model matching the Ultra’s screen size. As a result, I think the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be a harder sell than ever before. However, there are still plenty of reasons to choose the new Ultra model. Here are three advantages the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will have over the Series 10.

Neutral ground: what the Ultra 3 and Series 10 will have in common

First let me highlight, briefly, what won’t be different between these two models.

Display size : the larger Series 10 model is expected to have a display that’s about the same size as the Ultra 3, so the Ultra loses one of its biggest advantages.

: the larger Series 10 model is expected to have a display that’s about the same size as the Ultra 3, so the Ultra loses one of its biggest advantages. Processor : both the Ultra 3 and Series 10 should include the new S10 chip, which hopefully lays the groundwork for future AI uses.

: both the Ultra 3 and Series 10 should include the new S10 chip, which hopefully lays the groundwork for future AI uses. Sleep apnea detection: one of the tentpole new health features for this year’s Watch models will be sleep apnea detection, and it’s coming to both Series 10 and Ultra 3.

Now, on to the main differences. What could make the Ultra 3 a worthwhile upgrade over the Series 10?

Advantage 1: Significantly better battery life

If you own an Apple Watch Ultra, or you’ve ever talked to someone who wears one, you know about its remarkable battery life.

With a standard, non-Ultra model of Apple Watch, you usually get about a day’s worth of battery. If your Watch is newer and the battery fresher, you can probably do a little more than a day. Definitely not two full days though—which means you still have to charge daily. And things get worse as the battery starts degrading.

The Apple Watch Ultra regularly gets 2+ days of battery life. Its battery life is so much better, it’s something you don’t need to worry about much. This is especially important when your Watch is a year or two old and the battery doesn’t perform like it used to.

Ultra 3 buyers will get the advantage of much better battery life over the Series 10, which is itself getting thinner and may sacrifice battery as a result.

Advantage 2: Titanium case (in space black?) with durable glass

Only the Apple Watch Ultra uses titanium, and that’s expected to remain true with these new models. The Series 10 will come in aluminum and stainless steel, but if you prefer the look and durability of titanium, you won’t be able to match that with the cheaper Watch. Nor will you find the Ultra’s more durable sapphire glass on the Series 10.

A key X factor here could be the debut of a space black titanium model for the Apple Watch Ultra 3. It’s a finish that’s been rumored off and on for years, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see Apple debut it this year, when the Ultra line could use more punch.

Advantage 3: Customizable Action button

The Apple Watch Ultra has an Action button, and the Series 10 won’t. Depending on your uses, this could either be a really big deal, or mostly a non-issue.

If you’re already an Ultra user, you’ve maybe grown accustomed to using that Action button every day. In that case, it’ll be hard going back to a non-Ultra model. The convenience of a physical button is hard to replace in software. But if you’ve never used an Ultra before, it may be easier to opt for the Series 10 over the Ultra 3.

Wrap up

How much are the above features worth to you? The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to start at $799 like the current models. The Apple Watch Series 10, on the other hands, should cost around $450 for a similar size display. The two devices will still have a different look and feel that’s hard to quantify. Also, there’s also something nice about having the best Watch possible. But I still expect Apple will need to do some extra work selling the Ultra this year.

Do you think the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be worth the premium cost? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments.