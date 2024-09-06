XGIMI announces its new portable and home projectors

XGIMI, a company specializing in home entertainment with premium projectors, announced its new line of projectors on Friday. Customers will find new products such as the MoGo Pro 3 focused on portability and the new HORIZON S Series with a more affordable 4K projector.

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro: a portable 1080p projector

The MoGo 3 Pro is XGIMI’s newest portable projector. I’ve been using the MoGo 3 Pro for a few weeks now and what impresses me most is its super-compact form-factor.

With the size of a large cup, it’s ideal for taking with you wherever you go, whether indoors or outdoors. The 1080p resolution with 450 lumens of brightness is enough to provide a fun movie night with friends and family.

MoGo 3 Pro has two 5W speakers from Harman/Kardon, and the best part is that the projector also works as a Bluetooth speaker. This means you can play songs with it from your phone without having to turn on the projector lens.

The MoGo 3 Pro’s design features a built-in stand with 130º adjustment, and just like other XGIMI projectors, it also has easy setup with autofocus and auto keystone to intelligently adjust the image. It’s now available to order for $449 – and for $50 more you also get a stand that doubles as a power bank for using the projector unplugged.

More from XGIMI

But there’s even more from XGIMI. The new Elfin Flip is a beautiful 1080p projector with a built-in 150º angle stand, perfect for smaller rooms. It also supports image auto-adjustment and has two built-in 3W speakers. The XGIMI Elfin Flip is now available at a special launch price of $299.

For the ultimate home cinema experience, XGIMI AURA 2 is the one to go for. Not only does it support Dolby Vision, it is also IMAX Enhanced certified. With 2300 ISO lumens of brightness and Ultra Short Throw technology for projecting large 4K images at a short distance, AURA 2 has state-of-the-art specifications. It’s now available for $2,699.

Other new projectors are:

Horizon S Max ($1,899): An improved version of the XGIMI Horizon Ultra 4K with higher brightness and a built-in flexible stand.

Horizon S Pro ($1,299): A more affordable version of XGIMI’s premium 4K projector with 1800 ISO lumens of brightness. Also comes with a stand.

Make sure you visit the XGIMI website for more details of their new projectors. You can also find XGIMI products on Amazon.

