Apple Card offering two new ways to earn a $200 cash back bonus

After last month’s Apple Card offers ended a few days ago, the company is now testing two new offers for cardholders to earn $200 in Daily Cash, both for new and existing customers.

New Cardholders

The offer for new cardholders is a bit untraditional, although it still is really interesting. Now through June 30th, you can earn $20 Daily Cash per month, up to $200 – as long as you make 10 or more purchases on your Apple Card. It’s worth noting that only purchases made by the primarily cardholder will count, so you can’t rely on Co-Owners or Participants to help you hit the bonus.

It doesn’t seem to be a targeted offer, and Apple seems to be running this one as an ad on social media. The offer should be accessible from this link.

This special bonus offer ends on September 21st, so make sure you sign up for the Apple Card before then if you want it!

Existing Cardholders

As for existing members, Apple is bringing back an offer that they’ve run in the past. It does seem to be targeted however, so check your emails or the Wallet app to see if you’re eligible.

This offer encourages users to take advantage of the Apple Card Family features, incentivizing people to add their family members to their Apple Card.

If you add a co-owner to your Apple Card, you can gain $100 in Daily Cash once they spend $100 in their first 30 days. You can also add up to 4 participants (authorized users), and earn $25 for each of them once they spend $25 in their first 30 days.

When this offer is taken full advantage of, with an added co-owner and 4 participants, you can earn $200 in Daily Cash. The offer ends September 17th.

Apple Card benefits

As a refresher, the Apple Card earns 3% cash back on purchases made at Apple Stores, both in person and online, as well as the App Store and iTunes. It also earns 3% back at select partners including Ace Hardware, Duane Reade, Exxon/Mobil, Nike, Panera Bread, T-Mobile, Uber/Uber Eats, and Walgreens.

Outside of Apple and those select merchants, you can also earn 2% cash back on all purchases made with Apple Pay. If you’re in a place where you cant use Apple Pay, you can earn 1% cash back using the physical titanium card.

Do these Apple Card offers interest you? Or is the Apple Card too stale for you to consider? Let us know in the comments.

