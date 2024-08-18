Apple Card currently offering two new limited time sign up bonuses

Apple has recently started testing new welcome bonuses for Apple Card. The smaller $100 offer is being advertised on social media, while the all time high $300 offer is being sent to targeted users via email. Both offers last through September 3rd.

Aug 18th Update: There’s another Apple Card offer being advertised to users on social media platforms such as Instagram, offering $100 Daily Cash after spending $500 in the first 30 days of account opening. Unlike the offer highlighted below, this one does not seem to be targeted, and you should be able to get it by clicking here.

Original August 17th post below:

Apple Card traditionally doesn’t come with any sort of sign up bonus or welcome offer. However, if you’re lucky this month, you might be able to score $300 if you sign up for the credit card. The bonus requires you to spend $1500 in the first 60 days, and afterwards $300 Daily Cash will be deposited in either your Apple Cash account or your Apple Card Savings account.

If you didn’t get the email, you likely aren’t targeted – but you can check this link if you’d like to make sure. In the past, Apple Card welcome offers have ranged from as low as $50 to as high as $200, but this new $300 offer is an all time high.

If you’re looking to get the Apple Card, check your emails to see if you’re lucky! The offer ends September 3rd.

Thanks, Vedant!