 Skip to main content

Kuo: iPhone 16 sales demand expected to be mostly flat compared to iPhone 15

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Sep 8 2024 - 11:42 pm PT
3 Comments

Supply-chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo this morning posted his latest estimates for iPhone 16 shipments, ahead of Apple’s event later today where the new iPhone 16 lineup will be finally unveiled.

Kuo expects iPhone 16 shipments for 2024 to be about 89 million units, down slightly from the 91 million units of the iPhone 15 shipped in the same period last year. As Apple tries to order what it will sell, this indicates that the company is not anticipating a huge jump in customer demand for the new phones.

iPhone 16 shipments will be a bit more front-loaded compared to the iPhone 15, with more units delivered in August/September than last year. Rather than representing a demand-driven boost, this is merely because the 5x zoom lens had lower yields initially when it was introduced for the Pro Max in 2023.

Counting the totals of all models, Kuo says Apple will be preparing 15-17 million phones for the preorder launch period.

In terms of mix, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the most popular model, with 38% share of shipments. The second most popular model is the iPhone 16 Pro, with 30% share. The base model iPhone 16 comes in third with 26%, and the iPhone 16 Plus trails significantly with just 6% share.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
iPhone 16

iPhone 16

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications