With the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 10 on Monday, Apple also introduced new Apple Watch bands. But contrary to some rumors, Apple promises backward compatibility with old Apple Watch bands.

New Apple Watch bands

Apple Watch Series 10 has a new slimmer design, and it also comes in new finishes. There’s a new Jet Black version made of polished aluminum, while the more expensive versions are now made of polished titanium instead of stainless steel. And to match the new materials, Apple has also introduced new watch bands.

The Milanese Loop and Link Bracelet bands have been updated to perfectly color-match the new titanium cases of Apple Watch Series 10. Apple has also introduced a new collection of bands designed in partnership with Hermès – including Grand H, the brand’s first metal band for the Apple Watch. The Nike Sport bands have also been updated with new colors.

Also for the first time, customers will find Apple Watch Ultra with the Hermès signature. This version comes with a special En Mer band made of water-resistant material, as well as an exclusive watch face with a Regatta countdown.

Watch band compatibility

Some rumors had suggested that Apple would change the connector on the Series 10 watch bands. Although the Apple Watch Series 10 is available in new 42mm and 46mm sizes, Apple says that the old watch bands will work on the new models, and vice versa.

Older Apple Watch bands, including 41mm and 45mm sizes, will be compatible with the new 42mm and 46mm cases, and all new 42mm and 46mm bands will be compatible with older Apple Watch models.

However, Apple has introduced a new band size that better fits the new 42mm Apple Watch Series 10. Customers can choose between the universal fitting or the new one. Now, when you buy a new Apple Watch band, you’ll see the following sizes:

40mm: compatible with 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm (also fits the new 42mm case)

compatible with 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm (also fits the new 42mm case) 42mm: designed for the new 42mm case, but also works with 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm cases

designed for the new 42mm case, but also works with 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm cases 46mm: universal size for 44mm, 45mm, 46mm, and 49mm cases (also works with the old 42mm Series 3 size)

universal size for 44mm, 45mm, 46mm, and 49mm cases (also works with the old 42mm Series 3 size) 49mm: designed specifically for Apple Watch Ultra

Pre-orders for the new Apple Watch bands start today. Apple says they’ll be shipped from next Friday, September 20. You can also find Apple Watch bands on Amazon.