Apple introduces new Beats-branded cases for iPhone 16

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Sep 9 2024 - 12:01 pm PT
1 Comment

Following the iPhone 16 keynote, Apple has added a new Beats branded iPhone case to the Apple Store.

The company describes the case as having a “hardshell polycarbonate back”, and it’ll work seamlessly with Camera Control. The cases start at $49, similar to Apple’s silicone and clear cases.

They come in four colors: Midnight Black, Summit Stone, Riptide Blue, and Sunset Purple.

The new cases work with MagSafe, and are “precisely crafted to fit the design and buttons on iPhone 16.”

If you order one today it’ll come as Soon as Wednesday. It’ll be interesting to see how these cases feel.

