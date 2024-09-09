Today, Apple announced the latest generation in its popular earbuds line, the AirPods 4. While Apple’s game-changing earbuds are known for being easy to use, as any long-time user will tell you, keeping them in pristine, clean condition is a bit more challenging. With this in mind, Belkin has launched an updated version of its AirPods Cleaning Kit to help keep your wireless earbuds clean.

This updated Belkin AirPods Cleaning Kit includes the following:

Cleaning brush

Cleaning liquid

Deionized water

Microfiber cloth

How-to instructions

The product description notes that the kit includes everything needed to clean your AirPods and that the included tools can be reused for multiple cleanings.

Notably, Belkin’s original AirPods Cleaning Kit was not advertised as being multi-use and included a single-use wax softening solution with a twist-off cap that couldn’t be replaced. This new kit is not only more environmentally friendly in that it can be used to clean AirPods multiple times, but it’s also a few bucks cheaper at $12.95.

Belkin’s original AirPods Cleaning Kit

The outgoing kit included a cleaning brush, wax softener, cleaning gel, and microfiber cloth. It was touted as a way to safely remove earwax buildup and restore acoustic performance without damaging your headphones.

Clearly, Belkin is taking a similar but slightly tweaked approach with its updated kit. Although it launches alongside AirPods 4, the cleaning kit also works with AirPods 2, 3, and AirPods Pro.

Whatever your approach, it’s important to keep your AirPods clean. Not only can they get downright nasty after continuous use, but gunk build-up can reduce audio quality.

Belkin’s cleaning kit is currently available for order via Apple’s online store, with shipping times in early October. At $12.95, would you consider it?