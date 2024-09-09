It’s Glowtime baby! Or just about anyway. Before we all huddle around to see what Tim and the gang have in store this year, let’s quickly run down the best deals on Apple gear and accessories. Firstly, Apple Pencil Pro has seen very few deals since its debut in May, but you can score one down at $115 shipped right now if you’re quick. From there we have deep $500 price drops on the M2 iPad Pro models for folks not interested in paying the M4 prices as well as the return of Amazon low listings on the M2 Pro Mac mini and some notable offers on Apple accessories, smart home gear, charging units, and more. Scope it all out down below.

Apple Pencil Pro with Find My on sale down at $115 today via Amazon

We haven’t seen very many price drops on Apple’s new pro-grade Pencil since it debuted alongside the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air. But today Amazon is offering Apple Pencil Pro down at $114.99 shipped. The regularly $129 top-of-the-line Apple Pencil did fall to $110 for a brief time at Amazon in late July, but today’s deal is otherwise the lowest price we have tracked there since release.

Made specifically for the new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, they are in fact the only machines Apple says are compatible with Apple Pencil Pro (at least for now anyway). You’ll find a detailed breakdown of all this in our Apple Pencil Pro vs USB-C, 2, and 1 feature right here.

Skip the M4 tax and score an 11-inch 1TB M2 iPad Pro at $550 off today: $949 w/ 1-yr. Apple warranty

Woot is now offering $500 off brand new condition 11-inch M2 iPad Pro models. You can land the 1TB configuration down at $949 or the 2TB model at $1,299, both with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). You’re looking at the previous-generation model that still fetches a regular price tag at $1,499 and $1,899 via places like Best Buy. You will find them on sale there right now for $1,099 and $1,499 respectively, but Woot has those prices beat by a long shot and is shipping them with the full 1-year Apple warranty today.

Apple’s M2 Pro Mac mini with 16GB of RAM returns to $1,150 low, plus M2 model at $499

Update: Amazon is now serving up a $49.01 on-page coupon to knock the latest M2 Pro Mac mini back down to its $1,149.99 low. This is $149 off, matching our previous mention/Prime Day, and the best we can find. Details below in original post.

While the Mac mini lineup is set to receive the M4 treatment this fall – it is very much looking like they will essentially be an iPad Pro inside a small box, we just spotted the return of one of the best prices yet on the current M2 Pro model. The entry-level configurations are $100 off once again from $499, but Amazon just launched a new on-page coupon that drops the regularly $1,299 M2 Pro model down to $1,149.99 shipped. That’s nearly $149 off, marking the return of the Prime Day price and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon all year.

Rare deal has Apple’s M4 iPad Pro-ready black Magic Mouse down at $85 via Amazon

Amazon is now offering another rare chance to score the official black Apple Magic Mouse down at $84.99 shipped. Deals aren’t exactly generous on the regular $99 Apple Magic Mouse, so any time we see anything more than $8 or $9 it’s worth a mention. This is nearly 15% off and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year outside of a very brief drop to $80 for Prime Day this year – it jumped back up in price very quickly. Beyond that, only once has it dropped this low across all of 2024. Just so we are on the same page here, this is indeed a notable price for the black model, but you can regularly score the white model Magic Mouse for less than this – it is currently just under $68 on Amazon.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 now undercutting Prime Day price down at $689 ($110 off all band options)

While we are just a few days out from the upcoming Apple Glowtime event on Monday, Amazon has stepped in today to undercut its Prime Day offer on the current-generation Apple Watch Ultra 2. You can now score the regularly $799 flagship Apple wearable down at $689 shipped and that deal spans just about every single band configuration out there today. This is $110 off the going rate, $10 under the July Prime Day and subsequent price drops, as well as being the lowest price we can find anywhere on a brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2.

While there have been fleeting offers on select, arguably less desirable band configurations, throughout 2024, today’s sale is easily among the best prices we have tracked on Apple Watch Ultra 2 with this extensive a band selection. For me it’s all about the Alpine Loop in Olive, but have at it – everything is marked down today. For comparison’s sake, all of these Ultra 2 configurations are still sitting at full price via Best Buy.

Screenshot

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Satechi’s new passport wallet with Apple Find My debuts today with wireless MagSafe charging

Update: This 4-pack deal is now matched at Amazon and you can also score singles for $24.99.

As part of its now live Labor Day sale, Best Buy is offering the 4-pack of Apple AirTags down at $74.99 shipped. Regularly $99, we are expecting a price match over at Amazon sometime today or over the weekend, but there’s no way to know for sure and the 4-pack is currently sitting at $80 there. While we did see this bundle drop down to $73 for Prime Day last month, we are only talking about a couple dollars more here – this is matching the lowest we have tracked all year otherwise at Amazon.

You can instead land a single AirTag for less, they are selling down at $24.99 via Best Buy from the usual $29 price tag – within $1 of the Prime Day low – and are sitting just below full price as of right now at just under $28 Prime shipped. But with the 4-pack deal above you’re looking at $18.74 per item tracker.

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza Vision GS review: The premium sim racing wheel with a rotating touch screen [Video]

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

NZXT H7 Flow review: New PSU placement gives cool GPU temps [Video]

Are Wireless earbuds any good for gaming? ASUS Cetra Speednova review [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?