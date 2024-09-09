MagSafe Monday: For Apple Watch fans, this MagSafe charging pack keeps you charged on the go

I’ve been using this Double-sided Wireless Magnetic Charging Bank for a few weeks now. If you wear an Apple Watch, it will be your new go-to charger when you’re away from home for long periods or when traveling.

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

The design is slick and compact, making it easy to carry around in a purse or laptop bag. It’s roughly the size of a deck of cards and fits comfortably in my back pocket. I don’t carry an external battery daily, but only when I’ll be away from home for the entire day or when traveling. The magnetic attachment is solid, so you’ll have a strong connection to your iPhone.

What makes this charger unique compared to all the others I own is its double-sided charger aspect. While it’s designed for an Apple Watch, I’ve also used it to charge my AirPods Pro case.

Charging performance

This double-sided power bank delivers on its promise of fast charging. The 10800mAh battery is powerful enough to charge multiple iPhones and AirPods. The iPhone’s speed is 7.5W, and the Apple Watch’s is 3W. It also includes 20W USB-C output and 18W USB-A output if you need to charge at cable speeds or devices that don’t support MagSafe.

It includes an LCD display near the Apple Watch charger, which is a fantastic feature because it gives me a clear view of how much power is left.

Overall thoughts

Overall, this Wireless Magnetic Charging Bank has exceeded my expectations considering it was from a brand I wasn’t as familiar with. It’s compact, powerful, and incredibly useful. The pass-through charging feature is handy, allowing me to charge the power bank and my devices at the same time. Overall, what makes it one of my favorite portable MagSafe chargers is the double-side charging option. I don’t wear an Apple Watch, but I do love the option to charge my AirPods Pro case at the same time I am charging my iPhone.

If you’re looking for a high-capacity, multi-functional charging brick, this one is definitely worth considering. It can be purchased from Amazon.