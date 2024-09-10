Apple just made AirPods Max a bigger status symbol, for better or worse

Apple’s AirPods Max announcement yesterday was disappointing, to say the least. Ahead of the big event, AirPods Max 2 were widely expected to be released. Instead, we got the same old AirPods Max in new colors, and with USB-C. For better or worse, the announcement makes AirPods Max a bigger status symbol than ever. Here’s why.

A brief history of Apple’s over-ear headphones

The original AirPods Max launched four long years ago.

At the time, their $549 price tag was pretty shocking for consumer-focused headphones.

Somehow, despite inflation, that $549 price tag feels just as audacious as ever. Perhaps even more so, since the over-ear headphones have been available since 2020 with nothing new to speak of.

AirPods Pro 2, by contrast, have consistently scored new features every year since their 2022 launch. The product has maintained its $249 price point, but offered more value over time.

Despite a complete lack of investment from Apple, AirPods Max have continued to grow in popularity. Apple doesn’t release sales numbers, but anecdotal evidence suggests AirPods Max sell much better today than they did in their first year on the market.

In a way, they’ve become a sort of status symbol. Sure, more affordable over-ear options are out there. Like the Beats Studio Pro (currently discounted to just $249 on Amazon) or Sonos Ace (a more comparable $449).

But if you have AirPods Max, even if you got them at a discount (currently as low as $399), their price likely meant a shopping splurge.

The status symbol ‘new’ AirPods Max

Wearing AirPods Max means wearing $550 headphones that are almost certainly more expensive than they should be.

They’re a status symbol.

And now, with the ‘updated’ USB-C AirPods Max in new color options, that’s more true than ever.

AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 may provide the more modern H2 chip with powerful audio features at a fraction of the cost. But hey, if money isn’t an issue, why not opt for AirPods Max?

Apple could have dropped the price of its headphones, but apparently it didn’t see a need to. With plenty of customers willing to pay $549, even four years after launch, why not take their money?

If you pre-order your new AirPods Max in one of the attractive new colors, you can be one of the first to show that buying $550 four-year-old headphones isn’t a problem for you, financially.

I’m writing tongue-in-cheek, of course, but only partly so.

I suppose new colors and USB-C are better than nothing. Especially if you don’t mind paying an Apple premium.

If you want to demonstrate your financial status, AirPods Max are the way to go.

But if you want an AirPods product that actually gets proper updates: AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 will save you a lot of money.

How do you feel about Apple’s updated AirPods Max? Let us know in the comments.