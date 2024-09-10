With pre-orders now live on the new Apple Watch Series 10, black Apple Watch Ultra 2, AirPods 4, and more, it’s time to take a look at some deals on the rest of the Apple’s current lineup alongside some notable price drops on accessories for the new gear. Firstly, we have spotted another chance at $250 in savings on 15-inch M3 MacBook Air models with 16GB of RAM starting from $1,349. But today it’s all about the accessories, including exclusive deals for 9to5 readers on SANDMARC’s gorgeous new leather iPhone 16 cases, the metal Arc iPhone 16 bumper cases, Alto’s new natural wood iPhone 16 cases, and the latest leather collection from Burton Goods consisting of both its latest iPhone 16 cases and new MagSafe wallets. And there’s even more than that waiting down below.

AirPods 4 and Apple Watch Series 10/Ultra 2 black pre-orders now live at Amazon and Best Buy

Save $250 on Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air today, models with 16GB RAM start at $1,349

While all eyes are on the more mobile and wearable gear Apple debuted at yesterday’s Glowtime event – the new Apple Watch Series 10, black Apple Watch Ultra 2, AirPods 4, and more all now available for pre-order, the deals on the latest M3 MacBook Air are continuing today. We are still tracking one of the lowest prices ever on a 13-inch model with 16GB of RAM, but today we spotted some deals for folks looking to land some extra real-state with the 15-inch variant. Amazon has now brought back its $250 price drop on the 16GB/512GB model at $1,449 shipped to match the lowest we have tracked. But we do have another option to land a 15-incher with 16GB RAM for even less below.

If you can make do with the lowest storage tier Apple offers, over at B&H you’ll find the 15-inch model with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB internal SSD marked down to $1,349 shipped. This might only be $150 off the regular $1,499 price tag, but it is also the lowest point of entry we can find on the 16GB models.

Here’s an exclusive deal on SANDMARC’s gorgeous new leather iPhone 16 cases from $40

***Note: Remember to use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to knock 10% off the prices listed below.

Minimal Leather iPhone 16 Pro Case $45

Minimal Leather iPhone 16 Pro Max Case $45

Pro Leather Case iPhone 16 Pro $50

Pro Leather Case iPhone 16 Pro Max $50

SANDMARC debuts new titanium band to match new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 – exclusive deal for 9to5 readers

Apple Watch Ultra 2 now undercutting Prime Day price down at $689 ($110 off most band options)

Arc’s metal iPhone 16 bumper cases are now live, here’s an exclusive deal for 9to5 readers

***Note: The prices below will automatically drop in the cart if you follow the links in this post.

Burton Goods’ new leather iPhone 16 cases and MagSafe wallets debut with 15% launch deal

The new Burton Goods iPhone 16 gear has arrived and everything drops 15% in the cart during the pre-order phase.

Laser anything you want into Alto’s new natural wood iPhone 16 cases, 20% off for 9to5 readers

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Apple Pencil Pro with Find My on sale down at $115 today via Amazon

We haven’t seen very many price drops on Apple’s new pro-grade Pencil since it debuted alongside the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air. But today Amazon is offering Apple Pencil Pro down at $114.99 shipped. The regularly $129 top-of-the-line Apple Pencil did fall to $110 for a brief time at Amazon in late July, but today’s deal is otherwise the lowest price we have tracked there since release.

Made specifically for the new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, they are in fact the only machines Apple says are compatible with Apple Pencil Pro (at least for now anyway). You’ll find a detailed breakdown of all this in our Apple Pencil Pro vs USB-C, 2, and 1 feature right here.

Apple’s M2 Pro Mac mini with 16GB of RAM returns to $1,150 low, plus M2 model at $499

Update: Amazon is now serving up a $49.01 on-page coupon to knock the latest M2 Pro Mac mini back down to its $1,149.99 low. This is $149 off, matching our previous mention/Prime Day, and the best we can find. Details below in original post.

While the Mac mini lineup is set to receive the M4 treatment this fall – it is very much looking like they will essentially be an iPad Pro inside a small box, we just spotted the return of one of the best prices yet on the current M2 Pro model. The entry-level configurations are $100 off once again from $499, but Amazon just launched a new on-page coupon that drops the regularly $1,299 M2 Pro model down to $1,149.99 shipped. That’s nearly $149 off, marking the return of the Prime Day price and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon all year.

