Four new features coming to AirPods Pro 2 this year

Apple shared quite a bit of news for AirPods users yesterday, including the launch of new AirPods 4. For AirPods Pro users, however, there was also some exciting news, with Apple unveiling new hearing health features rolling out over the course of the coming months.

Apple says its new set of hearing health features for AirPods Pro focus on providing an end-to-end experience for prevention, awareness, and assistance. Here’s everything you need to know about those new features.

Hearing Protection

The first facet of this is a new active Hearing Protection feature. Apple says that this feature is meant to help users prevent exposure to loud environmental noise, while also “preserving the sound signature of what they’re listening to.”

The AirPods Pro 2 ear tips help provide passive noise reduction, while the feature also taps into the H2 chip to “actively reduce louder, more intermittent noise at 48,000 times per second.”

Apple also says that there’s an all-new multiband high dynamic range algorithm that will ensure sounds at live events like concerts “remain natural and vibrant” when wearing AirPods Pro 2.

This feature will be available with the latest AirPods Pro firmware, along with iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia.

Hearing Test

Next, Apple announced a new Hearing Test feature for AirPods Pro 2. This will let users quickly test their hearing using just their AirPods Pro and an iPhone or iPad. The experience “utilizes a standard clinical approach called pure-tone audiometry,” Apple says.

The test is simple to take, utilizes a standard clinical approach called pure-tone audiometry, leverages advanced acoustic science, and provides users with an interactive experience. When a user completes the test, they will see an easy-to-understand summary of their results in a personalized hearing profile for AirPods.

After the user completes the test, they will see an easy-to-understand summary of their results and can choose to share the results with their healthcare provider. The results will also be accessible and saved in the Health app.

Apple says that the Hearing Test feature will receive marketing authorization from “global health authorities soon.” It’s expected to launch in more than 100 countries and regions this fall, including the United States, Germany, and Japan.

Media Assist

Tying into the new Hearing Test feature, AirPods Pro 2 are also adding an all-new Media Assist feature. This feature will use the hearing profile generated form their Hearing Test results to further personalize the AirPods Pro listening experience.

Apple says that this will benefit everyone, including those with little to no hearing loss. The Media Assist feature will “boost certain parts of speech on a phone call or instruments within a soundtrack to help an even broader population,” Apple says.

Hearing Aid

Finally, AirPods Pro 2 are adding a new over-the-counter Hearing Aid capability “for users with mild to moderate hearing loss.” This feature will use the results from the Hearing Test feature to provide users with a “clinical-grade hearing aid.” Once enabled, the feature “enables personalized dynamic adjustments so users have the sounds around them boosted in real time.”

Apple explains:

With the incredible audio quality of AirPods Pro, the user’s personalized hearing profile is automatically applied to music, movies, games, and phone calls across their devices without needing to adjust any settings. This first-of-its-kind software-based Hearing Aid feature brings users the ability to fine-tune their experience at any time, making access to hearing assistance easier than ever at an approachable price point

Furthermore, Apple says that users can set up the Hearing Aid feature with an audiogram that was created by a hearing health professional.

The Hearing Aid feature is “grounded in science” and “validated through rigorous scientific studies,” Apple says.

The Hearing Aid feature for AirPods Pro 2 will receive approval from health authorities soon and will launch this fall in more than 100 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, and Japan.

