AirPods Pro hearing aid upgrade hits stocks of major brands

Apple’s announcement of the new AirPods Pro hearing aid feature has triggered a fall in the stock value of major standalone hearing aid brands.

The Cupertino company had long been expected to add hearing aid features to AirPods, and Monday’s event revealed the details …

AirPods Pro hearing aid upgrades

Apple announced three hearing-related upgrades for AirPods Pro 2.

First, a mix of passive and active noise cancellation to protect the hearing of users in loud environments.

In order to help users prevent exposure to loud environmental noise while preserving the sound signature of what they’re listening to, Hearing Protection comes to AirPods Pro. The ear tips help to provide passive noise reduction, while the H2 chip helps to actively reduce louder, more intermittent noise at 48,000 times per second. On by default across all listening modes, Hearing Protection is helpful in a variety of loud settings. Plus, with an all-new multiband high dynamic range algorithm, sounds at live events like concerts remain natural and vibrant.

Second, a “clinical grade” hearing test users can conduct themselves at home in just five minutes.

The Hearing Test feature leverages advanced acoustic science and provides users with an interactive experience. When a user completes the test, they will see an easy-to-understand summary of their results, including a number representing hearing loss in each ear, a classification, and recommendations. The results, which include an audiogram, are stored privately and securely in the Health app, and can be shared with a healthcare provider to have more informed conversations.

Third, and most significantly, AirPods Pro 2 will be able to replace conventional hearing aids for those with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Using the personalized hearing profile from the Hearing Test, this new feature seamlessly transforms AirPods Pro into a clinical-grade hearing aid. After setup, the feature enables personalized dynamic adjustments so users have the sounds around them boosted in real time. This helps them better engage in conversation, and keeps them connected to the people and environment around them. With the incredible audio quality of AirPods Pro, the user’s personalized hearing profile is automatically applied to music, movies, games, and phone calls across their devices, without needing to adjust any settings. Users can also set up the Hearing Aid feature with an audiogram created by a hearing health professional.

Stocks of major hearing aid brands hit

Seeking Alpha reports that the news hit the stock price of major hearing aid brands.

Hearing aid developers closed lower on Tuesday after Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled a major upgrade to its AirPods Pro earbuds, with the addition of hearing aid technology as an inbuilt feature. Amplifon, Demant, GN Store Nord, and Sonova Holding were among notable decliners.

9to5Mac’s Take

With many standalone hearing aids costing several thousand dollars, compared to just $249 for AirProd Pro 2, it’s not hard to see why.

AirPods won’t be suitable for those with severe hearing loss, but will meet the needs of many.

One of the things you pay for with more expensive hearing aids is the discretion of much smaller and less noticeable devices, as many younger people are embarrassed to be seen wearing them given the association with the elderly. AirPods Pro 2 are very much more visible, but don’t carry the same associations, meaning younger people are likely to be happy to be seen wearing them.

Photo by Sharon Waldron on Unsplash