Four advantages of the iPhone 16 over the iPhone 16 Pro

Trying to decide between an iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro? The 16 Pro is, on paper, a better device than the iPhone 16. It has several key advantages that are hard to argue with. However, it’s not better in every way. The iPhone 16 comes with its own unique strengths. Here are the top four reasons to choose an iPhone 16 over the 16 Pro.

Bolder, brighter color options

Apple seems to believe that ‘Pro’ means colors must be muted. You could sum up the entire iPhone 16 Pro color lineup in one phrase: various shades of grey.

The iPhone 16, by contrast, features more saturated colors and bolder looks.

Ultramarine

Teal

Pink

White

Black

Even the basic ‘White’ and ‘Black’ options are more white and black than their Pro equivalents—‘White Titanium’ and ‘Black Titanium.’

If you want your iPhone to look more fun and bold, the iPhone 16 has a clear advantage over the 16 Pro.

Noticeably lighter weight than Pro models

Weight has been a weak point of the Pro line for years. But last year saw an encouraging shift: the introduction of titanium made the iPhone 15 Pro models noticeably lighter.

Unfortunately, Apple is reversing course a bit this year. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are heavier than last year’s models.

If weight is important to you, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are significantly lighter than the 16 Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 16: 170 grams

iPhone 16 Pro: 199 grams

iPhone 16 Plus: 199 grams

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 227 grams

Maybe you’re an outlier who likes the the heft of the Pro line. For most of us, though, lighter is better.

Easier fit in the hand

Some users want the biggest iPhone possible. If that’s you, the Pro line with its larger displays is the way to go.

But for many, there’s a strong preference to keep the iPhone more compact. Especially if you’re someone who misses the iPhone mini, the iPhone 16 Pro’s large displays are a negative rather than positive.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are overall smaller than the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. As a result, they’re a little easier to hold—especially for one-handed use. They’ll also fit better in pockets.

Here’s the breakdown of sizes for the full lineup:

iPhone 16 iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 16 Pro Max Height 5.81” (147.6 mm) 5.89” (149.6 mm) 6.33” (160.9 mm) 6.42” (163 mm) Width 2.82” (71.6 mm) 2.81” (71.5 mm) 3.06” (77.8 mm) 3.06” (77.6 mm) Depth 0.31” (7.8 mm) 0.32” (8.25 mm) 0.31” (7.8 mm) 0.32” (8.25 mm)

The differences may be small, but the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus offer a sleeker feel than their Pro equivalents.

The top advantage: iPhone 16 price

I saved this for last, but for a lot of buyers, this is the single biggest advantage of going with an iPhone 16.

The Pro models start at a $200 premium over the non-Pros.

With the iPhone 16, which starts at $799, that’s a 25% price hike to go for the $999 Pro.

The iPhone 16 Plus has an even more compelling advantage. Since the 16 Pro Max starts at 256 GB of storage rather than 128 GB, it also carries a larger price gap.

iPhone 16 Plus starts at just $899, while the 16 Pro Max is a full $300 more expensive. Its $1,199 starting price is a massive 33% higher.

Wrap-up: iPhone 16 advantages over 16 Pro

Thanks to the inclusion of Apple Intelligence, a new A18 chip, Camera Control, and the Action button, the iPhone 16 is a very compelling alternative to the Pro line.

There are sacrifices, sure. ProMotion, the always-on display, and the telephoto camera may be chief among them. But if those features don’t matter much to you, the iPhone 16 is Apple’s strongest entry model in years.

Are you planning to buy the iPhone 16? Which features matter most to you? Let us know in the comments.