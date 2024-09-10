Three reasons to choose iPhone 16 Pro over the iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 is a compelling buy, even for users who typically go with Pro phones. Much of the new tech in the iPhone 16 Pro is coming to the base iPhone 16 too. Features like Camera Control, a nearly-equivalent A18 chip, and Apple Intelligence support are some highlights. But the Pro line still has its advantages. Here are the top three reasons you should choose the iPhone 16 Pro over the iPhone 16.

Reason 1: Longer battery life

One of the top feature requests we can probably all agree would be great is more battery life. And Apple is delivering this year.

The entire iPhone 16 lineup gets better battery performance than its predecessors. But the increases are especially great on the Pro models.

Apple uses a variety of metrics when measuring battery life. But two main ones are video playback and audio playback.

Here are the numbers for the smaller two iPhones:

iPhone 16 Pro : 27 hrs video playback, 85 hrs audio playback

: 27 hrs video playback, 85 hrs audio playback iPhone 16: 22 hrs video playback, 80 hrs audio playback

The Pro model has a clear advantage. And that’s true with the larger iPhones too.

iPhone 16 Pro Max : 33 hrs video playback, 105 hrs audio playback

: 33 hrs video playback, 105 hrs audio playback iPhone 16 Plus: 27 hrs video playback, 100 hrs audio playback

What kind of battery life will you get in everyday use? It’s hard to put a number on it.

One thing is sure, though: the iPhone 16 Pro models are better in every metric than their non-Pro siblings.

Reason 2: Bigger, better display

Though some users still pine for the days of the petite iPhone mini, sales numbers show that the vast majority of us prefer large iPhones.

Good news: the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max have bigger displays than ever.

If you’re interested in a larger iPhone display, but without the phone itself getting too much bigger, the 16 Pro models may be hard to resist.

iPhone 16 Pro features a 6.3-inch display , an upgrade over the iPhone 16’s 6.1-inch

, an upgrade over the iPhone 16’s iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch display, up from the iPhone 16 Plus’s 6.7-inch

Not only do the Pro models have bigger displays, they’re also better. As has been true for years now, ProMotion is exclusive to the Pro line. So if you want that 120Hz refresh rate, you’ll want an iPhone 16 Pro.

Reason 3: Camera advantages

The iPhone 16 Pro line also has a better camera system than the non-Pro models. Here are some of the key differences:

Both Pro models have a telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom; non-Pros lack this third camera altogether

Pro models get a significantly upgraded Ultra Wide camera, now 48MP as opposed to the 12MP on the non-Pros; better macro shots are a benefit I’m excited for

Slo-mo video at 4K up to 120 fps is only on the Pro models

Apple’s ‘studio-quality’ four-mic array is also Pro exclusive

The Pro line also carries over its camera advantages from past years: better image stabilization, Adaptive True Tone flash, Night mode portraits, ProRAW, ProRes video, and more

If you want the most powerful, versatile camera system on your iPhone, the 16 Pro and Pro Max provide it.

Wrap-up: iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16?

During Apple’s presentation, the company made a strong case for the iPhone 16. When the video started covering the iPhone 16 Pro, I found myself thinking that maybe it wasn’t the phone for me. I don’t need to do professional video creation, which was a major focus in Apple’s pitch. But looking at the specs, it’s hard to argue against better battery life, larger displays, and a more powerful camera system.

Are you undecided on an iPhone 16 model? What are the most important differences to you? Let us know in the comments.