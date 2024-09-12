Apple touts iPhone 16 Pro and Apple Intelligence in new videos

Screenshot

On the eve of pre-orders beginning, Apple has shared three new videos showcasing iPhone 16 Pro with Apple Intelligence. The latest ads, which star English actor Bella Ramsey, tout Apple Intelligence features in the Mail app, Photos app, and Siri.

Here are the details on each of the new videos:

Video #1, Custom memory movies: “Create a custom memory movie by entering a description in Photos, and Apple Intelligence will find the best photos and videos to craft a storyline with its own narrative arc.”

Video #2, Email summary: "Tap to reveal a summary of a long email in the Mail app and cut to the chase. You can also view summaries of emails right from your inbox."

Video #3, More personal Siri: "Equipped with awareness of your personal context, the ability to take action in and across apps, and richer language understanding, Siri will be able to assist you like never before."

Apple confirmed this week that the first Apple Intelligence features will launch in October. This will include features such as Writing Tools, notification summaries, custom memory movies in Photos, email summaries, and more.

Additional Apple Intelligence features, including upgrades to Siri, Genmoji, Image Playgrounds, and more, will roll out over the coming months.