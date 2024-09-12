 Skip to main content

Apple touts iPhone 16 Pro and Apple Intelligence in new videos

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Sep 12 2024 - 6:15 pm PT
4 Comments
Screenshot

On the eve of pre-orders beginning, Apple has shared three new videos showcasing iPhone 16 Pro with Apple Intelligence. The latest ads, which star English actor Bella Ramsey, tout Apple Intelligence features in the Mail app, Photos app, and Siri.

Here are the details on each of the new videos:

  • Video #1, Custom memory movies: “Create a custom memory movie by entering a description in Photos, and Apple Intelligence will find the best photos and videos to craft a storyline with its own narrative arc.”
  • Video #2, Email summary: “Tap to reveal a summary of a long email in the Mail app and cut to the chase. You can also view summaries of emails right from your inbox.”
  • Video #3, More personal Siri: “Equipped with awareness of your personal context, the ability to take action in and across apps, and richer language understanding, Siri will be able to assist you like never before.”

Apple confirmed this week that the first Apple Intelligence features will launch in October. This will include features such as Writing Tools, notification summaries, custom memory movies in Photos, email summaries, and more.

Additional Apple Intelligence features, including upgrades to Siri, Genmoji, Image Playgrounds, and more, will roll out over the coming months.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is the editor-in-chief of 9to5Mac, overseeing the entire site’s operations. He also hosts the 9to5Mac Daily and 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcasts.

You can send tips, questions, and typos to chance@9to5mac.com.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications